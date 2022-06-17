U.S. markets closed

Camilo Concha Co-Founder of Bitcoin IRA Wins EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Greater Los Angeles Award

·5 min read

Concha has been honored by EY as an industry pioneer and ambitious leader

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Camilo Concha Co-Founder of Bitcoin IRA was named a winner of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Greater Los Angeles Award. The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Award, now in its 36th year, is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

Camilo Concha, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bitcoin IRA.
Camilo Concha, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bitcoin IRA.

Concha was selected by an esteemed panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact – among other core contributions and attributes. Concha was awarded the honor during a ceremony on Thursday, June 16.

"I want to congratulate all the other finalists alongside me. To be named a winner as one of EY's Entrepreneurs of the Year 2022® Greater Los Angeles, is a true honor and want to thank EY for this recognition," said Concha.

"I'm proud of what we have built, and the award is a testament to the amazing work accomplished by our talented team of leaders and dedicated employees at Bitcoin IRA". Concha goes on to say, "I have spent my entire career as an entrepreneur and have been devoted to building companies and products that help people and have a lasting impact. My guiding light as an entrepreneur is staying focused on our mission in helping Americans retire and it has been a big part of the company's success."

Bitcoin IRA is the world's first and most trusted, full-service crypto IRA platform with a mission to help Americans retire. The company pioneered the crypto IRA space and simplified the complex process, allowing users to buy, sell, and swap over 60 cryptocurrencies in their self-directed retirement account safely and securely. With the first-ever crypto IRA mobile app, Bitcoin IRA's platform is available in real-time, 24/7, in all 50 states. As an industry leader, it has a fully integrated trust company, in addition to exclusive relationships with industry-leading, multi-signature digital wallets, like BitGo.

Under Concha's leadership, Bitcoin IRA has processed billions in transactions and has over 150,000 users, with more than 3,500 5-star reviews. Bitcoin IRA offers up to $7001 million in custody insurance coverage for digital assets. Plus, the company embraces diversity across its organization, being comprised of 50% minorities. As the media's go-to source for thought leadership, it averages 300 interviews per year from major outlets, including Forbes, CNBC, Bloomberg, CoinDesk TV, and The Wall Street Journal.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are presented by PNC Bank. In Greater Los Angeles sponsors also include Marsh USA Inc., New Tangram LLC, CBRE, Inc., Cooley LLP, Cresa Partners of Los Angeles, Inc., and Olmstead Williams Communications.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

About Bitcoin IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first and most trusted digital asset IRA technology platform that allows users to buy & sell cryptocurrencies for their self-directed retirement accounts.

They provide a secure[i] self-trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts. Users can set up a qualified digital asset IRA, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute self-trades in real-time 24/7 through a US-based exchange, and store funds in industry-leading multi-signature digital wallets.

Bitcoin IRA has processed billions in transactions and has over 150,000 users with more than 3,500 5-star user reviews. The platform has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

i Security may vary based on asset chosen and custody solution available.

Bitcoin IRA (PRNewsfoto/Bitcoin IRA)
Bitcoin IRA (PRNewsfoto/Bitcoin IRA)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camilo-concha-co-founder-of-bitcoin-ira-wins-ey-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2022-greater-los-angeles-award-301570597.html

SOURCE Bitcoin IRA

