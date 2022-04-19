U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

Camino Financial elects VP of Data Science and VP of Credit Risk/Portfolio Management

·2 min read

The future-focused company attracts industry-leading talent to achieve the goal of $1B in lifetime loans by 2023.

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camino Financial—an AI-powered community lending platform offering affordable credit and wealth building solutions to overlooked entrepreneurs is expanding its executive team, appointing Shaja Selvamani as Vice President of Data Science, and Richard Solomon as Vice President of Credit Risk and Portfolio Management.

Camino Financial (PRNewsfoto/Camino Financial, Inc.)
Camino Financial (PRNewsfoto/Camino Financial, Inc.)

"We're aggressively building out our Engineering, Product and Science teams," said Sean Salas, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Camino Financial. "Shaja is an outstanding hire and the perfect individual to drive our Data Science division."

Shaja is a renowned data science thought leader who brings over 15 years of knowledge and experience building highly scalable, machine learning systems that process terabytes of data with impressive statistically significant prediction capabilities. Prior to joining Camino Financial, Shaja moved up the corporate ladder at Envestnet Yodlee, most recently serving as the company's Senior Director of Data Science. Shaja has a Ph.D. with an emphasis in Architecture of Engineering Systems from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Powai, Mumbai, India.

"I am very excited to have Richard join our team," said Praveen Varma, Chief Risk Officer at Camino Financial. "I know his capabilities well, since we've worked together before. He's a tremendous asset."

Richard brings over 10 years of experience in driving successful revenue and maintaining profitability with prudent financial controls. Prior to joining Camino Financial, Richard held several senior positions at some of the industry's largest financial institutions including Strategic Financial Solutions and JPMorgan Chase. He also Co-Founded PlutoCard —an AI-based underwriting that utilizes Plaid and Finicity to deliver instant and efficient credit data. Richard has a dual Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics and Economics with an emphasis on Game Theory and Behavioral Finance.

About Camino Financial

Camino Financial is an AI-powered community lending platform that offers affordable credit and wealth building solutions to overlooked entrepreneurs. The company builds proprietary credit assessment and data aggregation AI to identify, price and provide affordable loans tailored to credit-invisible, cash-heavy businesses. Camino Financial is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with supporting offices in Mexico City, Mexico and Bogota, Colombia. For more information contact press@caminofinancial.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camino-financial-elects-vp-of-data-science-and-vp-of-credit-riskportfolio-management-301528339.html

SOURCE Camino Financial, Inc.

