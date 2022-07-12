U.S. markets open in 9 hours 5 minutes

The Camo Finally Comes Off: All-New Civic Type R to be Revealed on July 20

·1 min read

TORRANCE, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The most powerful Honda-branded production vehicle ever offered in the U.S. – the all-new 2023 Honda Civic Type R will make its world premiere on July 20 at 7:00 p.m. PT. Launching in the U.S. this fall, watch the camo finally come off. Catch it here: www.youtube.com/honda  #CivicTypeR

(Teaser video)

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA)1 latest data. The award-winning Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, and Accord, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight and, in the future, Civic Hybrid. In 2024, the Prologue SUV, Honda's first volume battery-electric vehicle, will join the lineup.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2021, more than 95% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book.

1 2021 EPA Automotive Trends Report

Honda Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American Honda Motor Co., Inc. )
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-camo-finally-comes-off-all-new-civic-type-r-to-be-revealed-on-july-20-301584301.html

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

