CAMP BOW WOW® OPENS 200TH CAMP

Leading doggy day care and boarding franchise marks milestone with first Kentucky location

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Bow Wow, North America's largest doggy day care and boarding franchise, has opened its 200th Camp, marking a major milestone for the growing brand.

Camp Bow Wow Lexington East Staff

Camp Bow Wow Lexington East, the first Camp Bow Wow location in Kentucky, is owned by James and Lisa Culp. The Camp welcomed the community and its first canine Campers this week.

"We congratulate James and Lisa on the opening of their beautiful new Camp and thank them for being part of our 200th Camp celebration. Fewer than 10% of franchise brands ever reach 200 locations, so this is an incredible milestone for us," said Camp Bow Wow President Julie Turner. "As we continue growing, we remain laser-focused on our most important mission – making dogs happy by providing a fun and enriching experience and giving pet parents peace of mind knowing their beloved furry family members are safe and having a great time."

To celebrate the 200th Camp milestone, Camp Bow Wow is holding a giveaway for its followers on Facebook and Instagram, with five winners each receiving $200 toward doggy day care and boarding services. Entries will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. PDT on Sunday, April 3.

With more than 4 million dog visits annually, Camp Bow Wow is a pioneer in the doggy day care and boarding category. Founded in 2000, Camp Bow Wow offers all-inclusive care for pups by providing an exciting and safe environment for all-day play, socialization and overnight stays in 40 states and Canada. All Camp Counselors are trained in dog behavior and certified in pet first aid and CPR. Camps also offer live webcams so pet parents can check on their pups from anywhere.

The brand has been ranked for 11 consecutive years in the Franchise 500 as the pet care category has grown into a Top 20 franchise category. It has also won numerous awards in Franchise Update Media's Franchise Innovation Awards over the past three years, including Franchise Leadership and Development Leader of the Year.

In addition to reaching the 200-location mark, Camp Bow Wow has franchise agreements in place to open 60 more Camps in the coming years and anticipates increasing units by 35% over the next three years.

The company is actively recruiting new franchise owners nationwide. It seeks dog-loving franchise owners who align with its mission of making dogs happy while building a successful business. Information for potential franchise owners is available at https://www.campbowwow.com/franchising.

About Camp Bow Wow

Westminster, Colorado-based Camp Bow Wow is North America's largest pet care franchise, with 200 locations in 40 states and Canada. Since 2000, the Camp concept has provided the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers and peace of mind for their parents.

Dogs romp together in an open-play environment, and pricing is all-inclusive. In addition to day care and overnight boarding, the company also offers personalized enrichment opportunities, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are either homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated, since 2017, has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for 10 consecutive years. For more information, go to www.campbowwow.com.

