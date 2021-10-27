U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,551.68
    -23.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,490.69
    -266.19 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,235.84
    +0.12 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.49
    -43.58 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.07
    -2.58 (-3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.30
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0900 (-5.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3742
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8190
    -0.3100 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,906.54
    -3,035.45 (-4.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,406.02
    -68.31 (-4.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Campaign Announced To Defeat Boulder Ballot Question 301

·2 min read

Measure called a "wolf in sheep's clothing" will hurt Boulder independent businesses

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local retailers, hat and boot makers, the Boulder Chamber of Commerce, Natural Fibers Alliance, the Downtown Boulder Partnership, and the Colorado Cattlemen's Association have come to together in opposition to ballot question 301 to ban fur sales in Boulder.

Proponents say it won't impact local businesses, however 45 businesses in Boulder will be impacted along with other unintended consequences.

"Many have realized #301 is a wolf in sheep's clothing," says Laurel Tate, the co owner of Two Sole Sisters on Pearl Street. "#301 is an effort by outside interests and extremist groups to use Boulder as a puppet for a larger agenda of 'total and complete animal liberation.'"

The Daily Camera Editorial Board also urges a no vote with "Fur measure needs fixes." They wrote on 9-29-21 "…this measure is too broad. Independent lawyers have pointed out to us that if passed, this measure could inadvertently include banning pelts from animals legally trapped in Colorado's wild places. In other words, there are potential conflicts with state law."

Because of the ambiguous and inconsistent language used in the measure, many popular shearling and fur items, such as Uggs, alpaca, and felt hats could be interpreted to be banned.

The Boulder Chamber says they are concerned about the impact on local retailers who carry shoes, boots and hats that incorporate natural fibers. "The proponents claim these products weren't targeted for the proposed ban, but the initiative's language creates a concerning level of ambiguity."

While there are few exemptions, the ballot measure reads, "It shall be unlawful to manufacture, sell, display for sale, distribute, or trade for monetary or nonmonetary consideration any Fur or Fur Product in the City."

Why would proponents run a measure in Boulder if they really believed that no businesses would be impacted by 301? This is where the wolf comes out. The Boulder Chamber recognized this fact when they wrote, "We are troubled by the trend of national advocacy groups using Boulder as a proving ground for their untested measures."

"The leaders of the Boulder business community and local retailers who will most certainly be impacted will not be fooled by this wolf in sheep's clothing. Vote NO on 301," said Laurel Tate.

no301wolfinsheepsclothing.com

Contact: Matt Moseley
303-887-0826

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/campaign-announced-to-defeat-boulder-ballot-question-301-301410340.html

SOURCE Natural Fibers Alliance

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats Are Considering Several Significant Tax Hikes. Here’s the List.

    Democrats are brainstorming new tax proposals after original plans ran into resistance from Sens. One recent idea is a 15% minimum tax rate on the income of corporations that make $1 billion or more annually for three straight years. Taxes are likely to go up.

  • Democrats Release Billionaires Tax Plan. Sen. Manchin Doesn’t Like It.

    The proposal intends to tax the unrealized capital gains of billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg.

  • The 2 Tax Proposals Investors Need to Know About Right Now

    The hidden-ball tricks the Democrats are looking at to get the Build Back Better infrastructure bill and the Biden social agenda over the legislative goal line.

  • Democrats Clash on Billionaire Tax as Neal Rejects Senate Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the House tax-writing committee said a proposal to put a levy on the assets of billionaires won’t be part of negotiations on President Joe Biden’s social-spending bill, injecting new uncertainty into how Democrats will pay for the president’s agenda.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWays and Means Chair Richard Ne

  • Oil Drops as Iran and EU Prepare to Resume Nuclear Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after Iran and the European Union agreed to restart negotiations on a revival of the 2015 nuclear accord before the end of next month, signaling a greater prospect of Iranian barrels coming back to the market. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaFutures in New York fell 2.4% on Wednesday. A date for the big-power t

  • Democrats propose latest billionaire tax plan

    Jessica Smith joins the Yahoo Finance panel to discuss the gridlock amongst Democrats as they continue to propose alternative tax policies to help fund the 'Build Back Better' agenda.

  • Why can’t Democrats keep it simple?

    The party in power is now jettisoning straightforward tax hikes in favor of unproven ones that might not even work.

  • He Saw Iceland’s Banking Fraud From Inside. Now He’s Worried About Crypto

    Jared Bibler's new book reveals the untold story of Iceland's banking collapse.

  • Democratic Lawmaker Tells 'Cheap Mistress' Trump What Republicans Say Behind His Back

    Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York tried to goad the former president in an MSNBC interview.

  • The IRS has more of those surprise tax refunds in the works, official says

    In the last batch, people got close to $1,700 back, on average.

  • Oil prices end lower on rise in U.S. crude supplies, potential talks on Iran nuclear deal

    Oil futures decline on Wednesday, with U.S. prices pulling back from a seven-year high after U.S. government data show a rise in domestic crude inventories, along with a drop in stockpiles at a key crude delivery hub.

  • Key House Democrat wants to ratchet up law aimed at Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges

    Beijing’s refusal to allow U.S. government oversight of Chinese companies whose stocks are traded on American exchanges increases risks for investors, the chairman of a House Financial Services subcommittee says as he backs changes to a new law that targets this matter.

  • U.S. Ban on China Telecom Signals Broad Concern Over Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- A U.S. ban of China Telecom (Americas) Corp. by regulators shows that broad concerns about Beijing persist in Washington, even as the Biden administration takes steps to improve communications between the world’s biggest economies. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe U.S. Federal Communications Commission, an independent go

  • ‘Bats--t insane.’ Florida attorney general’s own lawyers gave early warning of worse to come | Editorial

    It was strangely refreshing to hear the words that appellate lawyers in the office of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody used, in newly released emails, to describe the desperate attempt by the Texas attorney general to overturn the results of the 2020 election by suing four swing states in 2020.

  • Ted Cruz Defends Parents Doing Nazi Salutes at School Board Meetings

    Fox NewsDuring a fiery Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at one point defended parents throwing up Nazi salutes at school board meetings.Cruz, along with other Republicans, lambasted Attorney General Merrick Garland for directing the Justice Department this month to investigate the rise in violent threats against educators. That rise has coincided with right-wing media fueling fury over mask mandates and so-called critical race theory.Referencing a letter writ

  • What is a billionaires’ tax — and how would it work? Wyden’s new plan has answers.

    The prospect of a new “billionaires’ tax” is dawning while the chances dim for income tax and capital gains rate hikes on the rich. On Wednesday morning, Sen. Ron Wyden, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, shed light on the details of proposed “billionaire income tax” that, he says, is a “historic opportunity…to restore fairness to our tax code, and fund critical investments in American families.” Now the question is whether a tax on unrealized capital gains can become law in a spending bill that can’t afford any Democratic defectors.

  • Biden briefly ‘stumbles’ during speech at McAuliffe rally, critics seize

    President Biden on Tuesday was mocked by critics on social media after briefly stumbling through a line during an Arlington, Virginia, campaign event for fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who is in a tough gubernatorial race in the state.

  • Bank of Canada ends quantitative easing, signals rate hikes could come sooner

    The Bank of Canada says it expects inflation to be more persistent than it originally estimated, and signals earlier interest rate hikes that affect variable-rate mortgages

  • The Harshest Punishment Paul Gosar Could Get for Jan. 6

    Photo Illustration Daily Beast/GettyPaul Gosar has been basically caught red-handed. According to bombshell reporting from Hunter Walker for Rolling Stone, the far-right Arizona congressman promised Jan. 6 rioters blanket “pardons.” Not only that, but according to Walker, he was so confident about those pardons he called them a “done deal.”Walker tells The New Abnormal host Molly Jong-Fast all about it in Tuesday’s episode, including his secret weapon for getting such big scoops: chiefs of staff

  • Democrats at odds over 'billionaires tax' to fund sweeping Biden agenda

    Senior Democrats in the U.S. Congress were at odds on Wednesday over a proposal to tax billionaires' assets to help pay for President Joe Biden's social and climate-change agenda, leaving it unclear if the idea had enough support to become law. The Senate's top tax writer, Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, unveiled the idea early on Wednesday, but by afternoon his House of Representatives counterpart, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, said the idea appeared to be too complex to succeed. Biden's Democrats are struggling to reach consensus on the scope of a pair of bills worth about $3 trillion to rebuild the nation's infrastructure, boost social spending and fight climate change.