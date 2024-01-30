Campaign to raise minimum wage marks 11th year

Jan. 30—CONCORD — Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester has begun the 11th year of her campaign to raise New Hampshire's minimum wage that's only half the average set in surrounding states.

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Bill Gannon, R-Sandown, said while he viewed as excessive her plan to more than double the wage to $15 an hour, he questioned if less of an increase would harm the state's small business economy.

New Hampshire is one of 13 states that doesn't have its own minimum wage.

Since 2009, the state has defaulted to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

Soucy noted that on Jan. 1, 22 other states in the U.S. raised their minimum wage.

"I think it's a moral imperative that we as a Legislature finally admit $7.25 is not indicative of our state's value of work," Soucy said.

Her bill (SB 308) would raise the minimum to $12 an hour on Sept. 1 and up to $15 an hour on July 1, 2025.

The other minimum wages in New England states are:

—Massachusetts: $15 an hour;

—Vermont: $13.67;

—Maine: $14.15;

—Rhode Island: $14;

—Connecticut: $15.69.

Soucy agreed few workers in the state make the federal minimum as service employers routinely offer $15 or more an hour to fill vacancies.

The average hourly wage in the country today is $34.10 an hour and the average wage in the retail sector is $23.86, she said.

"It is truly antiquated and it's time we fix it, as we deal with a chronic labor shortage," Soucy said.

Business groups say there's no need to change

Bruce Berke, a lobbyist representing the National Federation of Independent Businesses, said there's no need to change it.

"There's a pretty free and healthy wage market in the state of New Hampshire," he said.

Raising the wage would also create more unrest in the workplace, he argued.

"They don't feel as much value if they are making close to the (higher) minimum wage," Berke warned. "We have seen this in different industries across the state."

Gannon asked Berke if a smaller increase, say to $9 or $10 an hour, would create any conflict with existing workers.

"Is there a lower number" that would be acceptable, Gannon asked Berke.

"I am not sure what that number is," Berke answered. "I haven't seen an economic study where that crest is. Is it $7.25? Probably not. Is it $15? We think that is too high."

All 10 Senate Democrats have signed on to the bill, but Senate Republicans for the past decade have consistently opposed the measure.

Gov. Chris Sununu, a four-term Republican, vetoed minimum wage hike bills in 2019 and 2020 sent to him when Democrats controlled both houses of the Legislature.

The New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association opposed the bill due to how it would affect waitresses and other "tip employees," said Henry Veilleux, a lobbyist representing the group.

In 2021, the Legislature passed a law keeping the tip wage at $3.27 an hour even if Congress raised the federal minimum wage.

Soucy's bill would ensure that tipped employees get at least 45% of the minimum wage; at $15 an hour this would raise the tipped wage to $6.75 an hour.

State officials said there are no full- or part-time state workers making less than $12 an hour.

In 2025, it would cost the state $372,000 to provide the $15 an hour wage to affected workers, officials said.

