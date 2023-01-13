U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.70
    -0.16 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.60
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0827
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2203
    -0.0031 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2930
    +0.4590 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,837.52
    +106.07 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.45
    +43.38 (+9.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,858.00
    +13.93 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

Campaign to Renew US Spy Powers Faces Bitter Battle in Congress

Katrina Manson
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The US intelligence community faces a hard battle to renew foreign surveillance powers that have enabled authorities to repeatedly access private information about Americans despite constitutional protections.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Biden administration wants to renew Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a warrantless wiretapping program introduced in 2008, which was last renewed in 2018 and is due to expire at the end of the year.

“Without Section 702, we will lose critical insights into the most significant threats to our nation,” said General Paul Nakasone, director of the National Security Agency, in a speech launching the Biden administration’s defense of what he described as “irreplaceable insights” on Thursday. US espionage insights gleaned from Section 702 have prevented weapon components from reaching adversaries, thwarted threats to US troops, and disrupted cyber and terrorist attacks, including a 2009 foiled plot against the Manhattan subway, Nakasone said.

“We have saved lives because of 702,” he said.

But lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are rallying to demand reforms given startling revelations about the program’s use and abuse. The pushback is fueled in part by Republican zeal to take on the federal government following the party’s midterm victory in the House, which already includes a deluge of complaints against the FBI on other issues.

Representative Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, has vowed to make changes to the FISA process, telling Fox News last year that Congress “should not even reauthorize FISA.”

A senate aide told Bloomberg News that extending 702 without changes is going to be a “non-starter” in the current Congress, adding that bipartisan members in both chambers have made clear that surveillance programs such as section 702 of FISA need significant reforms in order to protect Americans’ rights. The aide requested anonymity to discuss sensitive legislative strategy.

While the program is intended to collect communications of hundreds of thousands of non-Americans abroad for foreign intelligence purposes, it has also incidentally swept up communications with or about US persons and companies. US intelligence agencies can then search the data trove by such things as Americans’ names, telephone numbers and email addresses, in what are known as “US person queries.” Detractors characterize this manner of prying on Americans’ details — and potentially their communications — as a “back-door search.”

“It is a bait and switch that drives a hole through the Fourth Amendment,” said Elizabeth Goitein, senior director of the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice.

Goitein is briefing members of Congress from both parties, she said, adding the Biden administration was “well aware” it wouldn’t get a straight reauthorization. She predicted the administration would downplay violations in a bid to get it reauthorized.

“If I want to tap American phone calls I should have to get a warrant; 702 should not be used as a runaround,” she said, noting a reform initiative that failed during the 2018 renewal process.

The FISA court, which authorizes electronic surveillance to obtain foreign intelligence information and can approve wiretapping requests, has found “apparent widespread violations” of the rules, including “pervasive” failure to search the data in a compliant manner.

The US intelligence community last year revealed the FBI turned to the communications trove to make searches about Americans as many as 3.4 million times in 2021, up from 1.3 million in 2020.

Mike Herrington, senior operations adviser at the FBI, on Thursday defended such searches as a means to prevent crime including cyberattacks, but he also described the FBI’s high rate of noncompliance with privacy rules as “unacceptable.” FBI Director Christopher Wray is “hellbent on doing whatever it takes to fix our compliance,” he said, adding additional steps were possible in the wake of two years of reforms.

Tom Bossert, former homeland security adviser to President Donald Trump who helped secure the renewal of FISA in 2018, told Bloomberg News he has directly advised senior US officials and lawmakers from both parties to strategize a push for straight reauthorization, predicting a “bitter” fight ahead.

He argued that administrative abuses of Section 702 are far less significant than its usefulness for national security, but acknowledged the administration might ultimately have to compromise to push it through.

“My fear is that we’re far enough removed in time from 9/11 that the electorate and many of their elected officials might forget or not understand the threat to our country,” he told Bloomberg News.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • What is Blue Monday?

    The most depressing day of the year might not be all it's been made out to be

  • Too Much Government Debt Could Become a Big Problem for the Stock Market

    On Friday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress that the U.S. would hit its debt ceiling this coming Thursday, earlier than many had expected. You wouldn’t know it from the stock market’s reaction. The market does have a lot on its mind, after all, from economic data to earnings to Federal Reserve speakers, all matters that seem far more pressing at the moment.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tax Update: IRS Delays $600 Reporting Threshold for Venmo, PayPal and Third-Party Payment Apps

    In what will be great news before the end of the year for small business owners and millions of Americans, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced it would delay the implementation of the tax...

  • Foreigners Return to China Bluechips as Stocks Near Bull Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Global investors are snapping up Chinese blue chips from large consumer staples to financial firms again as the nation’s stocks rally on optimism about a reopening from Covid curbs. Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s S

  • Davos 2023: Global recession seen likely in 2023, WEF survey finds

    Two-thirds of private and public sector chief economists surveyed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) expect a global recession in 2023, the Davos-organiser said on Monday as business and government leaders gathered for its annual meeting. Some 18% considered a world recession "extremely likely" - more than twice as many as in the previous survey conducted in September 2022. "The current high inflation, low growth, high debt and high fragmentation environment reduces incentives for the investments needed to get back to growth and raise living standards for the world's most vulnerable," WEF Managing Director Saadia Zahidi said in a statement accompanying the survey results.

  • Germany's defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism

    Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday, as her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Christine Lambrecht said in a written statement that she had submitted her resignation request to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, adding that “months of media focus on my person” had stood in the way of a factual debate about the military and Germany’s security policy. A spokesperson for Scholz said the chancellor had accepted Lambrecht's resignation.

  • Wagner mercenary dodges rifle fire and tracker dogs in high-stakes escape into Norway

    A Russian mercenary commander fled from Russia into Norway by creeping past border watchtowers, dodging rifle fire and scrambling away from tracker dogs.

  • 'The American people are tired': Lawmakers introduce bill to finally stop politicians from insider trading. Here's how it would force Congress to put the people before their portfolios

    In TRUST they trust.

  • Dozens of Russian Draftees Died in a Ukrainian Strike. Putin’s War Machine Rolled On.

    A New Year’s Day attack on an army barracks has rattled soldiers and families but not dented Russia’s reluctant resolve

  • EU's record recovery fund at risk as countries struggle to meet deadline

    The risk that European Union governments will not be able to spend the largest aid package in its history is growing as members struggle to meet deadlines imposed by the bloc, officials from four countries have told Reuters. Difficulties in renegotiating the 724-billion-euro post-pandemic recovery plan - less than two years after it was approved - raises doubts about its ability to deliver at all, said Manuel Hidalgo, a senior fellow at the Esade Centre for Economic Policy, a Madrid-based think-tank. "If all the money isn't spent this will have a reputational cost for the EU," Hidalgo said.

  • Chuck Todd Shreds Ron Johnson’s Attempt to Attack Hunter Biden

    NBCSen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) tried to stick to GOP talking points during a Meet The Press appearance on Sunday, but moderator Chuck Todd wasn’t having any of it.Todd repeatedly pressed Johnson on the Republican Party’s obsession with investigating Hunter Biden, questioning why the party sought to examine the actions of a private citizen who didn’t appear to have committed a crime. “Senator, do you have a crime that you think Hunter Biden committed?” Todd asked. “It is not a crime to make money off

  • Ukraine Seeks Weapons to Beat Back Russia: Here’s What It’s Got

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianUkraine’s allies have provided more than 4,000 armored vehicles, artillery pieces, aircraft and other weapon systems to help Kyiv fight Russia, and now NATO’s most powerful

  • Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal

    LONDON (Reuters) -Iranian oil exports hit new highs in the last two months of 2022 and are making a strong start to 2023 despite U.S. sanctions, according to companies that track the flows, on higher shipments to China and Venezuela. Tehran's oil exports have been limited since former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 exited a 2015 nuclear accord and reimposed sanctions aimed at curbing oil exports and the associated revenue to Iran's government. Exports have risen during the term of his successor President Joe Biden, who had sought to revive the nuclear deal, and hit the highest since 2019 on some estimates.

  • Wyoming wants to phase out sales of new EVs by 2035

    In a symbolic action, Wyoming’s state legislature is considering a resolution that calls for a phaseout of new electric vehicle sales by 2035.

  • Italy's Eni, Esso offices raided in antitrust probe over fuel price breaches

    Italy's antitrust authority said on Monday the offices of several oil companies, including Italy's Eni and Exxon Mobil Corp's ESSO Italiana unit, have been searched over alleged fuel price violations. The authority, which carried out the inspections with the help of Italy's tax police, said it was probing irregularities concerning prices being charged at the pump which were higher than those advertised, as well failures in advertising fuel prices. Eni, Esso, Italia Petroli, Kuwait Petroleum Italia and Tamoil allegedly failed to adopt appropriate measures "to prevent and counteract this unlawful conduct to the detriment of consumers," the competition watchdog said in a statement.

  • Republicans want Biden home visitor logs - but not Trump's

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee on Sunday demanded visitor logs for President Joe Biden's house in Wilmington, Delaware, after classified documents were found in his office and garage. "Without a list of individuals who have visited his residence, the American people will never know who had access to these highly sensitive documents," Representative James Comer said in a letter to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain dated Sunday. Republicans have sought to compare the Biden documents case, which involves material from his time as vice president, with that of former President Donald Trump, who faces a federal criminal probe of how he handled classified documents after he left the White House in 2021.

  • Global jobs growth will halve in challenging 2023: ILO

    Global employment growth is expected to slow down sharply to 1% this year compared to 2% in 2022, hit by the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine, high inflation and tighter monetary policy, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Monday. At the same time, the number of unemployed people in the world is expected to rise by 3 million to 208 million in 2023, while inflation will eat into real wages, the ILO said in a report on global trends. The scarcity of new jobs will hit countries at a time when many are still recovering from the economic shock of the global pandemic and the coronavirus is tearing through China after Beijing lifted tight lockdown restrictions.

  • Is Canadian inflation on a sustainable path to 2%? Essentials offer clues

    As Canadian inflation slows, the cost of essentials, such as food and rent, offers pointers as to whether it will return sustainably to the Bank of Canada's 2% target, say economists, as those items are key drivers of inflation expectations. Canada's consumer price index report for December, due on Tuesday, is expected to show headline inflation cooling to 6.3%, its lowest annual rate since last February, from 6.8% in November. Their focus is on the breadth of price increases as well as more timely, three-month rates of core inflation and items in the CPI basket that are essential to consumers.

  • Russians are on defensive on three fronts General Staff report

    Russians are now on the defensive on the Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson fronts. At the same time, they are conducting offensive actions on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts, as well as trying to improve their tactical position on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts.