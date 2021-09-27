Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Honors Milton Nguyen of Elk Grove, CA, As National Youth Advocate of the Year

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Nguyen, of Elk Grove, CA, has been named the Barrie Fiske National Youth Advocate of the Year by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. Milton will be honored on September 29, 2021, for his leadership in the fight against tobacco at the Tobacco-Free Kids' annual Youth Advocates of the Year Awards celebration, which is being held virtually this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The event will be livestreamed at tfk.org/awards at 6:00 p.m. EDT.

Milton was motivated to get involved in tobacco prevention by his grandfather, a life-long tobacco user. He quickly realized the power of his voice to make a difference for the health of community and peers. In his advocacy efforts, Milton testified before the Sacramento City Council in support of legislation to end the sale of flavored tobacco. He also rallied youth for a large virtual tobacco education event and was one of the first high school students to intern with Action on Smoking & Health.

"We are thrilled to honor Milton Nguyen as the Barry Fiske National Youth Advocate of the Year," said Matthew L. Myers, President of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. "After seeing the effects of tobacco first-hand, Milton has become a fierce advocate for the health of his peers and community. He embodies the qualities of a new generation of leaders who are standing up to the tobacco industry and fighting with us for a healthier and more equitable future."

The National Youth Advocate of the Year Award is named after Barrie Fiske, a tireless champion for the right to breathe smoke-free air and a longtime member of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Board of Directors, who passed away in 2019.

Every year, the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids honors a National Youth Advocate of the Year, four Individual Youth Advocates of the Year and a Group Youth Advocate of the Year. The winners receive scholarships to continue their tobacco prevention efforts and serve as youth ambassadors for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

Tobacco use is the No. 1 cause of preventable death in the United States, killing over 480,000 Americans and costing the nation $226.7 billion in health care bills each year. Tobacco kills more than 8 million people worldwide each year.

In California, tobacco use claims 40,000 lives and costs $13.9 billion in health care bills each year. Currently, 2.0% of California's high school students smoke cigarettes and 10.9% use e-cigarettes.

Additional information about the youth award winners can be found at tfk.org/awards and more resources and information about tobacco can be found at www.tobaccofreekids.org.

SOURCE Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids