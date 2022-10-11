Campaign360 2022 (10-11 May) - New Direction

HONG KONG, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Campaign Asia's inaugural Campaign360 2022 is taking place at Raffles Singapore and online between 10-11 May 2022.

Campaign Asia's inaugural Campaign360 2022 is taking place at Singapore and online between 10-11 May 2022. Over 150 senior performance and brand marketers are joining the flagship event to engage in more than 23 sessions of live panels, discussion and keynote interviews. Register today to hear from over 37 top industry leaders sharing fresh ideas and strategies to retain talent, grow brands and build businesses ready for the future.

Over 150 senior performance and brand marketers are joining the flagship event to engage in more than 25 sessions of live panels, discussions and keynote interviews. Hear from over 37 top industry leaders sharing fresh ideas and strategies to retain talent, grow brands and build businesses ready for the future, including:

Annette Male, Head of Agency APAC , Meta

Anita Kanal, Former VP Customer Marketing, APAC , Visa

Ashutosh Srivastava, CEO , GroupM APAC

Alvin Wang Graylin, China President , HTC

Alvin Neo, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer & Managing Director , FairPrice Group & NTUC Link

Bhaskar Choudhuri, Chief Marketing Officer , Lenovo Asia Pacific

Daphne Kuah, Chief Marketing Officer APAC BK , Restaurant Brands International

Dennis Perez, Media Director , Unilever Philippines & E-Commerce Media for SEAA

Diana Boo, Chief Marketing Officer , Boost

Dylan Choong, Chief People Officer , GroupM APAC

Edward Bell, General Manager, Brand, Insights and Marketing Communications , Cathay Pacific

Enshe Manto, APAC Consumer Experience Director , Johnson & Johnson

Federico Palomba, Managing Director , Juventus APAC

Frederic Giron, VP, Research Director , Forrester

Gaurav Virkar, Global Head of Media , SK-II

Helen Duffy, APAC CEO , Grace Blue

Iris Chang, Director & Head of Sustainability , Grab

Jiunn Shih, Chief Growth Officer , Zespri International

Karl Cluck, Head of APAC Agency , TikTok

Kevin Mintaraga, Chief Marketing Officer , Tokopedia

Karen Nelson-Field, Founder and CEO , Amplified Intelligence

Kaveri Khullar, Vice President Consumer Marketing , Mastercard, Asia Pacific

Marilyn Wang, Chief Marketing Officer , Manulife Vietnam

Michael Patent, Founder & President , Culture Group

Mitchell Kreuch, Managing Director, Southeast Asia , Twitter

Mitch Waters, Senior Vice President, South East Asia, India, Australia and New Zealand , The Trade Desk

Ranji David, Director - Asia Pacific, Marketing Services , WFA

Rupen Desai, Global Chief Marketing Officer , Dole Sunshine

Richard Brosgill, Managing Director, APAC , Assembly

Rose Huskey, Chief Client Officer, Wavemaker APAC

Seema Punwani, Partner , R3

ShuFen Goh, Co-founder and Principal , R3

Siew Ting Foo, Chief Marketing Officer, Greater Asia , HP

Silas Lewis-Meilus, Global Head of Media Business Units , GSK

Suresh Balaji, Chief Marketing Officer- Asia Pacific , HSBC

Vincent Leung, Global Head of Digital Brand Marketing , Lenzing Group

Yves Briantais, Vice President, Marketing APAC, Colgate-Palmolive

Campaign360 will be held from 10 to 11 May 2022. To reserve a seat for the high-level event, please register through the link here: https://www.campaign360.asia/page/2099273/partner-guest-registration-form.

Story continues

Agenda



Day 1 session highlights:

Panel: Keeping pace with consumer attention

This session explores the implications for advertisers and how brands can navigate this fast-moving opportunity on viewer engagement as consumers switch to OTT.

Panel: Action and accountability on sustainability

Are marketing leaders ready to make sustainability core? From supply chains, to materials, distribution, packaging, CSR, social and governance; the conversation goes beyond marketing so how can we move beyond brand purpose and into brand reinvention?



Day 2 session highlights:

Panel: Decoding Web3.0 and metaverse, is it a hype or future of the internet

What will real applications of the metaverse look like for brands in the future and what can be achieved right now? How will marketing campaigns bridge the gap between physical and virtual worlds in the future?

Action and accountability on sustainability

Are marketing leaders ready to make sustainability core? From supply chains to materials, distribution, packaging, CSR, social and governance; the conversation goes beyond marketing so how can we move beyond the brand purpose and into brand reinvention?

PRNewswire is the Official Media Partner of Campaign360 2022.



For more details on the agenda and speakers, please contact Eleanor Hawkins, Head of Events at Eleanor.Hawkins@haymarketasia.com.



For partnership opportunities, please contact Kate Lam, Partnerships Managerat Kate.Lam@haymarket.asia.

For media enquiries, please contact Betsy Wong, betsy.wong@haymarket.asia, +852-21225220.

About Campaign Asia-Pacific



Providing insights and intelligence into the ideas, work and personalities shaping the region's marketing-communications industry, Campaign Asia-Pacific dives deeper into important subjects and presents the most compelling information that matters to businesses in the fastest-growing and most exciting communications market in the world. Campaign Asia-Pacific serves the marketing elite, those that are pushing creative advertising and communications to new boundaries, redefining brand experiences through multiple touch-points, both on and offline.

SOURCE Campaign Asia-Pacific