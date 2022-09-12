CAMPARI & IMBIBE INVITE YOU TO RAISE A TOAST TO AN ICON AND CELEBRATE THE PAST TEN AND NEXT TEN YEARS OF NEGRONI WEEK

The 10th anniversary of #NegroniWeek will run between September 12-18 with fundraising proceeds going to new charitable partner Slow Food

Negroni Week - September 12-18, 2022 (CNW Group/Campari Group Canada)

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Campari, Italy's iconic red aperitivo, and Imbibe Magazine will come together to celebrate 10 years of raising funds for a better world through Negroni Week. Over the past decade, the global charity initiative, which puts the power of fundraising in the hands of bars, restaurants, and retailers, has raised millions of dollars for charitable causes.

In its landmark 10th year, the initiative has shifted to welcome a new single official giving partner, Slow Food. Slow Food is a global movement of local communities and activists, across more than 160 countries, that envisions a world where everyone can enjoy food and beverage that is good for them, good for the people who grow it, and good for the planet. Just like the Negroni and Campari, Slow Food has proud Italian roots, creating the perfect pairing.

The Slow Food Negroni Week Fund will directly support Slow Food's international projects, while also supporting the hospitality community, preserving cultural and biological diversity, and promoting food and beverage education through the exchange of knowledge. With the increasing challenges facing the world of hospitality, their work is now more crucial than ever.

Not only is 2022 the 10th year of Negroni Week, but it also sees Negroni take the top spot as the world's best-selling cocktail[1], making the anniversary celebrations especially notable. As a cocktail that stirs passion for change, the Negroni is the perfect drink to toast such a worthy cause.

WHAT NEGRONI WEEK 2022 HAS TO OFFER

Campari stands for Red Passion, the creative urge inside us that is impossible to ignore. As the very embodiment of this ethos, Campari believes that bartenders are masters of creativity and artistry, exuding Red Passion in their every creation. That is why the Negroni Week 10-year celebrations will be centered around the 'Bartender's Handshake', a longstanding ritual that symbolizes the very essence of hospitality.

Story continues

For many years, the 'Bartender Handshake' ritual has been present within the bartending community as a way of greeting friends and colleagues with a small serving on the house, and acting as a way to show respect and appreciation. This year, to celebrate Negroni Week's 10th anniversary and the global bartending community, Campari will bring a twist to this ritual by asking bartenders around the world to create 'Bartender Handshake' Negroni variations. A ritual that has only been known to those within the community will now be shared with consumers around the world through a series of Negroni Week events, providing Campari fans with an introduction to the bartender's handshake as well as a perfect opportunity to donate to a worthy cause.

In Canada, consumers can experience the Bartender Handshake for themselves at numerous exciting events happening coast to coast between Sept. 12-18 including:

September 12: The Loose Tie in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador will host a launch party with prizing, a live DJ, and aperitivo-style snacks

September 12: Proof in Calgary, Alberta will host an Industry Bartender Negroni Competition

September 14: Join the Common in celebrating Campari aboard Edmonton's high-level streetcar for

No matter what city you are in or near, you can find local events and bars that are participating in 2022 Negroni Week by heading to https://www.negroniweek.com/.

Marco Cavagnera, Global Channel and Customer Marketing Sr. Director, Campari, comments; "At Campari, we are proud and passionate about making a difference, building upon the value raised during Negroni Week for charitable causes since 2013. We're thrilled to again be supporting Negroni Week and celebrating the landmark occasion of the 10th anniversary, giving bartenders a chance to showcase their Red Passion and provide Campari and Negroni lovers around the world with unique experiences, all for a worthy cause. Together with Imbibe and Slow Food, we invite everyone to join us in raising a Negroni to 10 phenomenal years of giving back and achieving meaningful change—and to 10 more."

Karen Foley, Publisher of Imbibe, said: "We're incredibly excited to be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Negroni Week with our trusted partners at Campari, and to be welcoming Slow Food as our official giving partner in such a meaningful year. The initiative has come a long way over the past 10 years, and we are looking forward to another decade of celebrating and giving back."

ABOUT CAMPARI CANADA

Campari Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM). At the heart of Campari Canada is Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, renowned for its award-winning range of complex, yet approachable whiskies. Campari Canada manages Campari Group's portfolio in Canada with such leading brands as Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, Appleton® Estate Rum, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Espolón® Tequila, SKYY® Vodka and Wray & Nephew® Rum. Campari Canada is headquartered in Toronto's bourgeoning Liberty Village. For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en.

ABOUT THE NEGRONI

It was around the year 1919 in Florence when Count Camillo Negroni contemplated ordering an Americano cocktail but decided it was time for a change. He requested it with a touch of gin instead of soda, inspired by his last trip to London and its prevalent gin scene. The bartender was pleased to honor Count Camillo Negroni's request and added an orange garnish rather than the lemon wedge of the Americano to signify the new drink he had created. In Florence, the Count's 'usual' became known as Count Negroni's Americano, or the "Americano with a touch of gin", but whatever it was referred to as back then, the Negroni was born. The Negroni is now one of the most famous contemporary classic cocktails. Anywhere you go in the world, you will find a mixologist who can make you the iconic Negroni. The original recipe, the perfectly balanced combination of equal parts of Campari, Red Vermouth and London Dry gin, is almost a century old and continues to be enjoyed today. The International Bartenders Association (IBA) lists Campari as an official ingredient of the Negroni, and thus, there is no Negroni without Campari! For more information visit www.campari.com.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 23 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en Please enjoy our brands responsibly

ABOUT IMBIBE

Imbibe is the ultimate guide to liquid culture. In every issue of the James Beard award-winning magazine and on imbibemagazine.com, you'll find the world's top drink destinations, recipes, and in-depth stories—everything you need to know about the people, places and flavors of drinks. Imbibe also publishes cocktail books and produces drink-related events, including Negroni Week. For more information, visit imbibemagazine.com and follow @imbibe and #imbibe.

For more information about what's happening during Negroni Week 2022 visit http://www.negroniweek.com and follow #NegroniWeek2022 #Camparinegroni #Negroni #Campari #Imbibe @Campariofficial.

SOURCE Campari Group Canada

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/12/c4734.html