Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.37

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) will pay a dividend of $0.37 on the 30th of October. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.5%.

Campbell Soup's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Campbell Soup's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 18.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 45%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Campbell Soup Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.16 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.5% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Campbell Soup May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, Campbell Soup has only grown its earnings per share at 3.7% per annum over the past five years. Growth of 3.7% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Campbell Soup Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Campbell Soup might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Campbell Soup that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

