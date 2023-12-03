Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.37

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) will pay a dividend of $0.37 on the 29th of January. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.6%, which is around the industry average.

Campbell Soup's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Campbell Soup's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 18.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 45% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Campbell Soup Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $1.16 total annually to $1.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.5% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 3.7% per year. Growth of 3.7% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

We Really Like Campbell Soup's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Campbell Soup might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Campbell Soup that you should be aware of before investing. Is Campbell Soup not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

