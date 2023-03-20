U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

Camping And Caravanning Market Worth $ 117,647.7 Million By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

PR Newswire
·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global camping and caravanning market size is anticipated to reach USD 117,647.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as the increasing availability of high-quality camping and caravanning products and services, development of new technologies, and combination of increased interest in outdoor activities among consumers, plus the popularity of budget-friendly holiday options are driving the market growth.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

  • Based on type, the recreational and vacation camp segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 55.4% in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the growing trend of outdoor recreation and camping. The segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

  • Based on the caravan type, the towable segment dominates the market with a share of 87.3% in 2022 and is expected to lead during the forecast period owing to the low rental cost, easy availability compares to the motorhome, and other technical advantages. The motorhome segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. In October 2020, Airstream, Inc. announced upgrading its airstream travel trailer to a lithium battery system to improve vehicle performance in terms of weight, capacity, and longevity.

  • Based on age group, the 30 to 54 segments dominated the market with a share of 46.4% in 2022. This is due to the age group between 30 and 45 having more time and financial resources to invest in camping activities and being more open to experience. The below-30 age group is expected to increase at the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing interest in adventurous and outdoor activities among youngsters.

  • Europe held a market share of 59.0% in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. North America is anticipated to expand at a faster CAGR of 11.6% throughout the forecast period. The market growth in this region is primarily attributed to the rising demand for sustainable and affordable options for holidays.

  • Mergers & acquisitions, agreements, R&D activities, and expansions are the key strategies adopted by the companies during the past years. In November 2022, the Camping and Caravanning Club has entered into a partnership with All camps and Euro camp-overseas campsite operators with the aim of improving members' access to hundreds of campsites across the continent.

Read 80-page market research report, "Camping And Caravanning Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Caravan Type (Towable Caravan, Motorhome), By Age Group, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Camping And Caravanning Market Growth & Trends

The COVID-19 outbreak had a significant impact on the camping and caravanning market as travel restrictions and concerns about social distancing have led to a decrease in demand. The Camping and caravanning market recovered by 2022 as people look for ways to safely get away from home after the pandemic.

Camping And Caravanning Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global camping and caravanning market report based on the type, caravan type, age group, and region:

Camping And Caravanning Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Caravan Parks & Campgrounds

  • Recreational & Vacation Camps

Camping And Caravanning Market - Caravan Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Towable Caravan

  • Motorhome

Camping And Caravanning Market - Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Below 30

  • 30-54

  • 55 & above

Camping And Caravanning Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Central & South America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Camping And Caravanning Market

  • Sun camp holidays

  • Hip camp, Inc.

  • Recreation.gov

  • Harvest Hosts

  • MAKEMYTRIP PVT. LTD

  • EUROPEAN CAMPING GROUP

  • Camp nab

  • Thousand Trails

  • KAMPGROUNDS OF AMERICA, INC.

  • International Palamos

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Caravanning Market - The global caravanning market size is anticipated to reach USD 66.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2030. The growing interest of younger generation towards caravanning is a prominent factor fueling the market growth. Apart from renting caravans, there are a large number of young people purchasing caravans.

  • Camping Furniture Market - The global camping furniture market size is expected to reach USD 275.8 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. Increasing number of millennial campers at the global level is expected to be a key factor driving the industry for camping furniture. In addition, government initiatives have been supporting the growth of the market over the world.

  • Glamping Market - The global glamping market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.93 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. with continuous modification in service offerings and expansions, the glamping industry is expected to witness a prominent acceptance among tourists who prefer to stay closer to home over foreign vacations.

Browse through Grand View Research's Homecare & Decor Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James  
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com   
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com   
Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions    
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camping-and-caravanning-market-worth--117-647-7-million-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301775888.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

