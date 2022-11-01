U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,856.02
    -15.96 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,650.83
    -82.12 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,890.85
    -97.30 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,850.82
    +3.96 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.27
    +1.74 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.20
    +10.50 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    19.65
    +0.53 (+2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9882
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    -0.0250 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1486
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1750
    -0.5390 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,447.89
    +67.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.92
    -0.13 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.16
    +91.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Camping Equipment Market in the US to grow by USD 1.03 Bn by 2026, Market Segmentation by Product and Distribution Channel - Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The camping equipment market in US is expected to grow by USD 1.03 bn during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The indulgence in recreational activities, increasing work pressure and stress and increasing demand for lightweight equipment will offer immense growth opportunities. However, changing weather patterns might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Camping Equipment Market in US 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Camping Equipment Market in US 2022-2026

Camping Equipment Market in US 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

To learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Buy Sample report.

Camping Equipment Market in US 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our camping equipment market in us report covers the following areas:

Indulgence in recreational activities is one of the main factors propelling growth in the US market for camping equipment. People schedule time away from their regular schedules to go camping so they can take a break from their jobs and unwind. In the US, people believe that camping is a practical way to engage in outdoor activities while avoiding electronic devices. Many US schools have also decided to organize trips for the kids to go camping as a part of their summer programmers. More people are participating in these activities due to rising health awareness and a need for physical activity.

The study also identifies the increasing awareness about rooftop tents as one of the prime reasons driving the camping equipment market in US growth during the next few years.

Camping Equipment Market in US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

There are numerous players in the US camping equipment market, including both large and mid-sized rivals. Competitors look for new ways to redefine their production methods through innovation and technological advancements constantly. Competitors will be able to meet the rising consumer demand for camping gear thanks to the increase in production capacity. The demand for camping gear in the US is increasing as consumer interest in outdoor recreation and camping grows. Competitors have devised a strategy of adopting new plant capacities to cater to the rising demand for camping equipment.

  • AMG Group Ltd.

  • Arcteryx Equipment

  • Big Agnes Inc.

  • Black Diamond Equipment Ltd.

  • Columbia Sportswear Co.

  • Equinox Ltd.

  • Exped AG

  • Exxel Outdoors LLC

  • Garmont International North America Inc.

  • Johnson Outdoors Inc.

  • Marmot

Camping Equipment Market in US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the camping equipment market in US growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the camping equipment market in US size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the camping equipment market in the US

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the camping equipment market in us vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:
Wetsuits Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the wetsuits market segmentation by application (water sports and wind sports), product (full wetsuit, short wetsuit, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the recreational vehicle (RV) market segmentation by product (towable and motorized) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Camping Equipment Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03%

Market growth 2022-2026

$1.03 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.12

Regional analysis

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AMG Group Ltd., Arcteryx Equipment, Big Agnes Inc., Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., Equinox Ltd., Exped AG, Exxel Outdoors LLC, Garmont International North America Inc., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Marmot, Montbell America Inc., NEMO Equipment Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nordisk Company AS, Snugpak Ltd., VF Corp., and Western Mountaineering

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Tents and cooler chests - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Backpacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Sleeping bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Kitchen equipments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AMG Group Ltd.

  • 10.4 Big Agnes Inc.

  • 10.5 Columbia Sportswear Co.

  • 10.6 Equinox Ltd.

  • 10.7 Exxel Outdoors LLC

  • 10.8 Johnson Outdoors Inc.

  • 10.9 NEMO Equipment Inc.

  • 10.10 Newell Brands Inc.

  • 10.11 VF Corp.

  • 10.12 Western Mountaineering

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Camping Equipment Market in US 2022-2026
Camping Equipment Market in US 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camping-equipment-market-in-the-us-to-grow-by-usd-1-03-bn-by-2026--market-segmentation-by-product-and-distribution-channel---technavio-301662520.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories