As Camping Explodes in Popularity, The Dyrt Continues to Grow

PORTLAND, Ore., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt , the No. 1 app for camping with the most active online camping community, experienced rapid growth amid a boom in camping in 2021. The Dyrt is now home to 4 million user-generated campground reviews, photos and tips — averaging five new uploads every minute in 2021 — and is on pace for more than 30 million annual visits in 2022, more than double the amount from 2020.

The growth of The Dyrt has been exponential, with the number of user-generated reviews and photos doubling from one million to two million within a year, and then doubling again to four million in less than six months.

"It's amazing to think back to almost a decade ago when we got that first review that wasn't from a friend or family member," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "To see where we are now — over four million reviews, photos and tips — is a testament to The Dyrt community of campers who enthusiastically share their insights and experiences with other campers."

There are over 44,000 campgrounds and properties listed on The Dyrt, with an increasing number of private properties capitalizing on the camping boom. In addition to providing information about campgrounds, The Dyrt launched commission-free bookings for campgrounds in 2021 and a new Instant Book feature for campers.

The Dyrt was recently ranked No. 127 on the 2022 Inc. Regionals: Pacific list of fastest-growing companies after experiencing 87 percent growth from 2018 to 2021. In October 2021, The Dyrt raised $11 million in Series B funding. A major round of hiring followed, and is still ongoing.

"There has been so much turmoil and turnover everywhere during the Great Resignation," says The Dyrt founder Sarah Smith. "But because The Dyrt has gone fully remote on a permanent basis , we were able to search for new employees on a national scale. That allowed us to find people who are a perfect fit for The Dyrt, and it also allowed them to find us."

Story continues

In March, The Dyrt released its 2022 Camping Report , an in-depth look at the industry, with findings that bode well for future growth. The report found there were 8.3 million first-time campers in the U.S. last year and that 80 percent of them used a mobile app or website like The Dyrt to find camping.

Media contact:

Maggie Fisher

333571@email4pr.com

860-526-1555

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-camping-explodes-in-popularity-the-dyrt-continues-to-grow-301518932.html

SOURCE The Dyrt