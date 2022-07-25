U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

Camping Lights And Lanterns Market Size to Grow by USD 68.21 Mn, Rising Number of Travelers for Adventure Activities to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camping lights and lanterns are essential sources of light for outdoor activities. Some of these lanterns also have additional features such as a Universal Serial Bus (USB) port to charge smartphones or MP3 players.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Camping Lights and Lanterns Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
The "Camping Lights And Lanterns Market by Product (flashlights, lanterns, and headlamps) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the camping lights and lanterns market size between 2020 and 2025 is USD 68.21 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The rising number of travelers for adventure activities is driving the growth of the market. In recent years, the adventure tourism market has experienced growth. Adventure tourism has several health benefits, such as the reduction of obesity. Rapid urbanization has led to mobile, fast-paced, and polluted environments and high demand for adventure tourism. The rise of the adventure tourism market is also leading to the expansion of related markets such as camping equipment, which includes the market for camping lights and lanterns.

  • Market Challenge: The growing interest in RVs and glamping will challenge the growth of the market. Many consumers are interested in RVs. Moreover, glamping is an emerging trend in the market. This form of camping is preferred by affluent tourists. Therefore, the growing popularity of glamping and RVs will challenge the growth of the camping lights and lanterns market during the forecast period.

For information about other trends and drivers that will shape the future of the market, View a Sample Report

Market Segmentation

The camping lights and lanterns market report is segmented by product (flashlights, lanterns, and headlamps) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Europe will be a leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the camping lights and lanterns market in Europe.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Sample Report

Some Companies Mentioned 

  • Clarus Corp.

  • Extreme Lights

  • General Electric Co.

  • Johnson Outdoors Inc.

  • KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • LUMINTOP

  • Newell Brands Inc.

  • OSRAM GmbH

  • Wipro Ltd.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a Sample Now 

Vendor Landscape

The global camping lights and lanterns market is highly competitive because of the presence of major established vendors. Vendors are heavily investing in planning, product designing and developing, acquiring new players, and expanding their existing product portfolios. They are also developing innovative products, solutions, and services to gain a strong foothold in the market. Merger and Acquisition (M&A) activities have been increasing in the global camping lights and lanterns market since 2018. For instance, in May 2020, GE announced that it signed a definitive agreement to sell its lighting business to Savant Systems, Inc. Similarly, in July 2020, the company subsidiary Rubbermaid announced a partnership with TerraCycle.

Related Reports

Camping Equipment Market in US by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Camping Tent Market in Europe Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Camping Lights And Lanterns Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8.34%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 68.21 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

7.45

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, France, Canada, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Clarus Corp., Extreme Lights, General Electric Co., Johnson Outdoors Inc., KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LUMINTOP, Newell Brands Inc., OSRAM GmbH, and Wipro Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Flashlights - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Lanterns - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Headlamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Clarus Corp.

  • 10.4 Extreme Lights

  • 10.5 General Electric Co.

  • 10.6 Johnson Outdoors Inc.

  • 10.7 KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.9 LUMINTOP

  • 10.10 Newell Brands Inc.

  • 10.11 OSRAM GmbH

  • 10.12 Wipro Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camping-lights-and-lanterns-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-68-21-mn-rising-number-of-travelers-for-adventure-activities-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301591747.html

SOURCE Technavio

