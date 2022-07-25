Camping Lights And Lanterns Market Size to Grow by USD 68.21 Mn, Rising Number of Travelers for Adventure Activities to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camping lights and lanterns are essential sources of light for outdoor activities. Some of these lanterns also have additional features such as a Universal Serial Bus (USB) port to charge smartphones or MP3 players.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Camping Lights and Lanterns Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

The " Camping Lights And Lanterns Market by Product (flashlights, lanterns, and headlamps) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the camping lights and lanterns market size between 2020 and 2025 is USD 68.21 mn.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The rising number of travelers for adventure activities is driving the growth of the market. In recent years, the adventure tourism market has experienced growth. Adventure tourism has several health benefits, such as the reduction of obesity. Rapid urbanization has led to mobile, fast-paced, and polluted environments and high demand for adventure tourism. The rise of the adventure tourism market is also leading to the expansion of related markets such as camping equipment, which includes the market for camping lights and lanterns.

Market Challenge: The growing interest in RVs and glamping will challenge the growth of the market. Many consumers are interested in RVs. Moreover, glamping is an emerging trend in the market. This form of camping is preferred by affluent tourists. Therefore, the growing popularity of glamping and RVs will challenge the growth of the camping lights and lanterns market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The camping lights and lanterns market report is segmented by product (flashlights, lanterns, and headlamps) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Europe will be a leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the camping lights and lanterns market in Europe.

Some Companies Mentioned

Clarus Corp.

Extreme Lights

General Electric Co.

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LUMINTOP

Newell Brands Inc.

OSRAM GmbH

Wipro Ltd.

Vendor Landscape

The global camping lights and lanterns market is highly competitive because of the presence of major established vendors. Vendors are heavily investing in planning, product designing and developing, acquiring new players, and expanding their existing product portfolios. They are also developing innovative products, solutions, and services to gain a strong foothold in the market. Merger and Acquisition (M&A) activities have been increasing in the global camping lights and lanterns market since 2018. For instance, in May 2020, GE announced that it signed a definitive agreement to sell its lighting business to Savant Systems, Inc. Similarly, in July 2020, the company subsidiary Rubbermaid announced a partnership with TerraCycle.

Camping Lights And Lanterns Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8.34% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 68.21 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.45 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Clarus Corp., Extreme Lights, General Electric Co., Johnson Outdoors Inc., KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LUMINTOP, Newell Brands Inc., OSRAM GmbH, and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

