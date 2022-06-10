Camping Lights and Lanterns Market size to Reach USD 68.21 Million Globally by 2025 at 8.34 % CAGR | Technavio

The camping lights and lanterns market reports by the Product (flashlights, lanterns, and headlamps) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA)

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The camping lights and lanterns market size is expected to grow by USD 68.21million, progressing a CAGR of 8.34% from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio's latest market report. Enhancement in product features through advanced technology is a major trend supporting the camping lights and lanterns market growth in the forecast period. In camping lights and lanterns, new and innovative features such as USB ports for charging smartphones or MP3 players, red lights for better night vision, yellow lights to keep insects away, remote control, an SOS mode for emergencies, and a flashlight have been added. These novel features allow market participants to diversify their portfolios. Furthermore, many competitors are emphasizing the use of recycled materials and fabrics in their products. Strong competition is driving these competitors to keep a significant portion of their production in-house. As a result, they are hiring experts in engineering, chemistry, industrial design, and other related fields in order to boost production. This strategy also allows them to invest a significant amount of money in research and development to create new products. Competitors may charge higher prices for these new technologically advanced products, resulting in increased revenues and market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Camping Lights and Lanterns Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Camping Lights And Lanterns Market: Major Growth Drivers

The camping lights and lanterns market report the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Rising number of travelers for adventure activities

More emphasis on multichannel marketing strategies to provide trade offers

Government support and funding for camping promotion

Camping Lights And Lanterns Market: Vendor Analysis

The camping lights and lanterns market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The camping lights and lanterns market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Clarus Corp., Extreme Lights, General Electric Co., Johnson Outdoors Inc., KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LUMINTOP, Newell Brands Inc., OSRAM GmbH, and Wipro Ltd. among others.

Clarus Corp. - The company offers a wide range of camping lights and lanterns through its brands such as Black Diamond Equipment, PIEPS.

Camping Lights And Lanterns Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The camping lights and lanterns market share growth in the flashlights segment will be significant for revenue generation. Flashlights are one of the most important pieces of camping equipment. Due to their lightweight (they can be fit into one's pocket), the demand for these lights is increasing at a higher rate than that for other lights. Many technological advances have taken place in the flashlights segment, such as the adoption of LED and solar LED technologies, which conserve energy and thus attract more customers.

Reasons to Buy Camping Lights And Lanterns Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist camping lights and lanterns market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the camping lights and lanterns market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the camping lights and lanterns market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of camping lights and lanterns market vendors

Camping Lights And Lanterns Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.34% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 68.21 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.45 Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Clarus Corp., Extreme Lights, General Electric Co., Johnson Outdoors Inc., KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LUMINTOP, Newell Brands Inc., OSRAM GmbH, and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

