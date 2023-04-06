Recreation dealer Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) is set to acquire Breeden RV Center in Van Buren, Arkansas. The financial terms were not disclosed.

The new SuperCenter will offer a wide range of new and used RVs from top brands along with a full assortment of RV and outdoor products.

The acquisition is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2023.

The dealership is located at 5603 Alma Hwy in Van Buren. The deal will increase the company's Arkansas location count to four.

"The Breeden family has been serving Northwest Arkansas customers for over 30 years and this acquisition expands our presence into the Fort Smith market, helping to further solidify our position as the number one RV retailer in Arkansas by new unit volume," said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World.

Camping World held $130.1 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Price Action: CWH shares are trading higher by 0.96% at $19.92 on the last check Thursday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Camping World Expands In Arkansas: Breeden RV Center Acquisition On The Horizon originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.