Camping World Holdings' (NYSE:CWH) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Camping World Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:CWH) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to $0.125 on the 29th of September. This means that the annual payment will be 2.0% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Camping World Holdings Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, Camping World Holdings' dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 66.7%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 193% over the next year.

Camping World Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Camping World Holdings has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2016, the annual payment back then was $0.32, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.50. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.6% a year over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Camping World Holdings hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. Paying more than double what it is paying out, and not showing a track record of being able to grow earnings, we can only see dividend cuts in the future.

Our Thoughts On Camping World Holdings' Dividend

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Camping World Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

