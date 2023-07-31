Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Camplify Holdings Limited's (ASX:CHL) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Camplify Holdings Limited provides peer-to-peer digital marketplace platforms to connect recreational vehicle (RV) owners and small-medium enterprises with a fleet of RVs to hirers. With the latest financial year loss of AU$8.2m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$8.7m, the AU$167m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Camplify Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Camplify Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Australian Transportation analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$920k in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 116% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Camplify Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 0.2% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

