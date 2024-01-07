Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL) Is About To Turn The Corner

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Camplify Holdings Limited's (ASX:CHL) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Camplify Holdings Limited engages in the operation of peer-to-peer digital marketplace platforms to connect recreational vehicle (RV) owners to hirers in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, and Austria. On 30 June 2023, the AU$159m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$3.6m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Camplify Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 3 of the Australian Transportation analysts is that Camplify Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$517k in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 93% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Camplify Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.2% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

