U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,540.46
    -2.60 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,697.42
    -163.82 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,226.70
    +57.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,061.33
    -16.65 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.38
    -7.52 (-6.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.40
    -19.80 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    -0.47 (-1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0985
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4590
    -0.0330 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3087
    -0.0102 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5590
    +1.4990 (+1.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,606.55
    +2,696.60 (+6.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.37
    +18.35 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Campolo Launches the Strata Alliance, An Alternative Family Office

·1 min read

First-of-Its-Kind Company Helps Clients Protect, Grow, and Manage Their Businesses and Most Valuable Assets

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A first-of-its-kind company has launched on Long Island – the Strata Alliance. Founded by Joe Campolo, a recognized leader in the Long Island business community, the Strata Alliance is a team of professional service providers who work together to protect, manage, and grow clients' businesses and other most valuable assets.

The Strata Alliance
The Strata Alliance

As an alternative to the traditional family office, the Strata Alliance focuses on high-net-worth individuals and business owners, providing exceptional service and convenience. Strata engages with clients, takes the time to understand their issues, puts together the right teams for them, and manages all their needs. As Founder and CEO, Campolo manages a team that works with partners in the fields of accounting, law, mergers & acquisitions, finance, insurance, and many others to provide seamless service and value for clients.

The unique approach of the Strata Alliance is a first for Long Island, helping clients set and achieve their goals while meeting all their needs. Campolo has been getting things done in the business community for over 25 years and is committed to tackling large projects, delivering results, and finding creative solutions to complex problems. This perspective is critical to successfully work with clients to protect, manage, and grow their most valuable assets.

ABOUT STRATA:
The Strata Alliance is a team of professional service providers who work together to protect, manage, and grow your business and other most valuable assets. Learn more: www.strata-alliance.com

Media Contact:
Jessica Frey
631-358-9316

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/campolo-launches-the-strata-alliance-an-alternative-family-office-301511905.html

SOURCE The Strata Alliance

Recommended Stories

  • Does Web 3.0 Offer a Moment of Reset Between Brands and Consumers?

    Tim Vanderhook, CEO of Viant Technology, sees new opportunities for brands to engage shoppers.

  • Linc Announces Rebrand at ShopTalk as the First CX Automation Solution Built Specifically for Retail

    Linc today officially unveils its new brand identity at ShopTalk, establishing itself as the world's first Retail CX Automation Platform. The new brand reaffirms Linc’s commitment towards helping r...

  • Gov. DeSantis: Say ‘no’ to harmful SB 1382 | Opinion

    Under a bill awaiting action by Gov. DeSantis, state tax audits for small businesses will get a lot worse.

  • GM creates new organization to spur commercial growth

    The new firm will oversee current cross-brand activities that strengthen GM's brands and the company's position in the market, the Detroit-based automaker said. Hill will oversee GM fleet, U.S. sales operations and electric vehicle (EV) retail innovation teams, the company said. Meanwhile, Hill's position will be taken over by Scott Bell, GM Canada's president and managing director.

  • Walmart Is Removing Cigarettes in Some Stores. Philip Morris and Altria Stock Fall.

    Shares of cigarette makers fell Monday as Walmart plans to end cigarette sales in some U.S. stores, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The news comes as Altria Group was hit with a downgrade from RBC Capital Markets. Cigarettes are being removed in various Walmart markets, including some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico, according to the people and store visits, the Journal reported.

  • Ted Baker Says ‘No’ to Two Bids From Sycamore Partners

    Ted Baker's board said Sycamore’s proposals “significantly undervalued” the high street brand, and on Monday urged shareholders to "take no action at this time."

  • Biden budget plan seeks to add corporate buyback restrictions

    U.S. corporate buybacks are being targeted in U.S. President Joe Biden's 2023 budget plan announced Monday, which seeks to discourage corporations from using profits to repurchase stocks in order to benefit executives. Under the plan https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/budget_fy2023.pdf, company executives would be required to hold on to company shares that they receive for several years after taking them, and they would be prohibited from selling shares in the years after a stock buyback. Share repurchases are one way that companies use cash.

  • Gold futures settle lower for a second straight session

    Gold futures settled lower on Monday for a second straight session, with strength in the U.S. dollar pressuring prices for the metal. "The dollar has generally been the primary safe haven in recent weeks, but interest in gold, while perhaps somewhat subdued, is still relatively solid," said Rhona O'Connell, head of market analysis, EMEA & Asia, at StoneX. "Investor sentiment has remained positive in the face of continued geopolitical risk," she said. April gold declined by $14.40, or 0.7%, to se

  • U.K.’s NatWest Shareholding Drops Below Half After Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleThe U.K. government’s latest sale of NatWest Group Plc shares holds some long-awaited symbolism. Its shareholding is now below 50%, more than a decade after it ste

  • Italian restaurant chain announces return to Valley with new locations

    This is the second time the company has announced a comeback in the Valley in the past decade. Here's what it has planned so far.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Flat Open on Monday

    Investors and economists are looking forward to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' March jobs report on nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate Friday.

  • Former aircraft designer Shimada may find silver lining in Toshiba gloom

    The crisis at Toshiba Corp may have a silver lining for new boss Taro Shimada, allowing him to keep - at least for now - businesses pivotal to his digital strategy that predecessors had planned to sell. Investors last week voted down management's plan to spin off Toshiba's devices unit with nearly 60% opposition, as well as a rival shareholder proposal to solicit buyout offers. But it could give Shimada, a former aircraft designer and Siemens AG executive, leeway for his plan to boost subscription revenue by tying software to hardware.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Surge, with Inflation and the FED the Key Drivers

    Mortgage rates hit the highest level since Feb-2019, with inflation, geopolitics, and market sentiment towards FED monetary policy driving rates northwards.

  • Trend Up but AUD/USD Ripe for Closing Price Reversal Top

    Taking out Friday’s high at .7537 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. If this move creates enough upside momentum then look for a test of .7556.

  • India Identifies 11 Crypto Exchanges Accused of Tax Evasion

    India’s tax authority first began seizing assets to address alleged tax evasion late last year.

  • Bitcoin finally turns positive for the year

    Crypto surges above $47,000 and into the black.

  • Credit Suisse Stops New Business in Russia, Cuts Exposure

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG has stopped pursuing new business in Russia and is cutting its exposure to the country, following global peers in pulling back after the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U

  • Bonds rout pauses, yen slides to lowest since 2015

    U.S. Treasury yields paused their ascent on Monday as oil prices skidded by more than $8 over fears of weaker Chinese demand, while the yen suffered its biggest daily fall since 2020 as Japan's central bank stood in the way of higher yields. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields retreated to 2.442% after initially pushing above the 2.5%-marker for the first time since 2019 [US/], while Dutch and Belgian two-year bond yields turned positive for the first time since 2014. In Japan, a steadfast attempt by the central bank to defend its 0.25% yield cap by vowing to buy an unlimited amount of government bonds for the first four days of the week sent the yen reeling to a six-year low.

  • Peninsula Fiber Network Announces Anna Glinn and Shannon Black Join Upper Peninsula Team

    Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC (PFN), a leading provider of fiber optic-based telecommunications and Next Generation 911 services throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, and parts of Minnesota today announce...

  • AIG Says BlackRock Will Manage Up to $150 Billion of Its Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- American International Group Inc. struck a deal with BlackRock Inc. to handle as much as $150 billion of its assets as the insurer continues to prepare for an initial public offering of its life and retirement business.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBid