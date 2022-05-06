U.S. markets closed

Camposol Holding PLC reports fourth quarter and audited full year 2021 financial results

Camposol Holding PLC reports fourth quarter and audited full year 2021 financial results

CSOL Holding's 2021 EBITDA from continuing operations amounted to USD 113.4 million and the corresponding EBITDA margin was 29.4%. Sales amounted to USD 385.8 million, up 12.4% compared to 2020, explained mainly due to increases in blueberries volumes, and also due to more hectares in medium and high yield phase compared to 2020. As of December 31st, 2021, the Company maintained a cash balance of USD 30.5 million.

The Company continues executing its strategy to become a year-round supplier of fresh fruit to our global clients complementing its Peruvian window operations with investments in Colombia, Uruguay and lately in Chile, and capitalizing on its commercial and logistic platforms.

Please see the full fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results’ report enclosed (or click on the link below of this release if received by e-mail).

For further information, please contact:

Milagritos Olivero, CFO

molivero@camposol.com

Phone: +511 621 0800 Ext.: 7171

Gonzalo Paniagua, IR Analyst

gpaniagua@camposol.com

About CAMPOSOL

Camposol is a multinational company that provides families around the world with fresh and healthy food. It has operations in Peru, Colombia, and Uruguay, commercial offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, trusting relationships with the main supermarkets worldwide, as well as customers in more than 40 countries. It is involved in the harvest, processing and marketing of high quality agricultural products such as avocados, blueberries, grapes, mangoes and mandarins, among others.

Camposol is a vertically integrated company that is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects aimed at increasing the shared-value for all of its stakeholders. It is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, issues annual GRI-aligned sustainability reports and has achieved the following international certifications: BSCI, Global Gap, IFS, HACCP, OHSAS, ISO 14001, Rainforest Alliance, and BRC, among others.

To learn more about CAMPOSOL please visit: www.camposol.com

Attachment


