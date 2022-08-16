U.S. markets close in 3 hours

Campspot Secures #4 Position of Travel and Hospitality Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

·3 min read

Campspot recognized as one of the most successful independent small businesses in America out of six million applicants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Campspot is ranked No. 487 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Campspot, the leading online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options, and more, has seen rapid growth in recent years and most recently processed over $1B in gross bookings within a 12-month period. Campspot offers the largest bookable inventory in the camping industry with nearly 200,000 total campsite listings.

Campspot (PRNewsfoto/Campspot)
Campspot (PRNewsfoto/Campspot)

On the 2022 list, Campspot is ranked No. 487 overall, securing its place as the fourth fastest growing company in the travel and hospitality segment, fifth in the state of Michigan, and no. 1 in Grand Rapids.

"We're really proud of this recognition both as part of the larger Inc. 5000 community, but also in the travel and hospitality industry and in our headquarters' state and city," says Campspot CEO Michael Scheinman. "Being included in the Inc. 5000 list is just another signal to keep doing what we're doing. We are deeply committed to being the best partner we can be to the campground industry, serving both campgrounds and campers. We're proudly taking the Inc. 5000 recognition with us as we continue to tackle bold goals and reach for new heights. It's an honor to be part of this esteemed list."

Since its introduction in 1982, the Inc. 5000 list has become a hallmark of entrepreneurial success in the United States, with notable alumni including Intuit, Under Armour, Microsoft, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia and Oracle, to name a few. Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have been ranked according to overall revenue growth over a three-year period. As an honoree, Campspot will be individually profiled on Inc.com and one of the top 500 companies featured in the September 2022 issue of Inc. Magazine, the leading entrepreneurial print publication.

About Campspot
Campspot is the leading online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options and more, providing access to more than 180,000 campsites across the United States and Canada. Campspot's real-time, cloud-based campground management solution enables a best-in-class reservation system (site inventory and ancillary add-ons) by giving its customers a POS system and the necessary management tools (utility billing, housekeeping tracking, etc.) to provide the best possible user experience. Campspot provides an intuitive easy-to-navigate guest booking experience that returns relevant and easy-to-modify searches, making planning a vacation seamless.

For more information, please visit www.campspot.com. Follow Campspot on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Download the Campspot Mobile App on Apple IOS HERE and Android HERE.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/campspot-secures-4-position-of-travel-and-hospitality-companies-on-the-2022-inc-5000-list-of-fastest-growing-private-companies-301606838.html

SOURCE Campspot

