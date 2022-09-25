U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,698.75
    -10.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,609.00
    -60.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,349.50
    -27.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,680.90
    -5.20 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.46
    +0.72 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.00
    -5.60 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    18.73
    -0.18 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9686
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    -0.0110 (-0.30%)
     

  • Vix

    29.92
    +2.57 (+9.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0785
    -0.0072 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5910
    +0.2710 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,861.46
    -103.24 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.35
    -11.19 (-2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,642.41
    -511.42 (-1.88%)
     

Campus With A Conscience hosts a week-long SDG festival

·4 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation, inspiration, dedication and entertainment were just some of the key factors that brought a city together in a united effort to drive interest and action toward the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In a wonderful display of unity, corporate leaders, non-governmental organisations, local school children, special society groups, influencers and over 20,000 students from all across the Klang Valley gathered at Sunway University, Sunway City for a week-long festival of events and activations in support of the United Nations 17 SDGs and its worldwide initiative of Local Action for Global Goals 2022, celebrated from Monday 19th of September through to Friday 23rd of September.

Tengku Zatashah, Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood and Professor Sibrandes Poppema with Students from SMK Assunta and International Students from Sunway University (PRNewsfoto/Sunway University)
Tengku Zatashah, Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood and Professor Sibrandes Poppema with Students from SMK Assunta and International Students from Sunway University (PRNewsfoto/Sunway University)

This unique festival and the first of its kind in Asia featured talks, performances, interactive workshops, corporate displays on sustainability from Volvo, Uniqlo, The Body Shop and Huawei, daily flag parades, on-stage demonstrations, a sustainable marketplace and a space to connect with leaders, changemakers, activists, private sector as well as a live musical performance, including a heartwarming rendition by the children from the Spastic Children's Association of Selangor and Federal Territory which captured the hearts of those who are lucky enough to catch the concert.

A splendid and memorable adaptive fashion show by Dawn Adaptive also ensured the occasion was a truly inclusive event at Sunway University.

Joining the excited visitors on campus were a host of international dignitaries including HE Dr Joachim Bergström, Swedish Ambassador to Malaysia who officially opened the event, HE Sami Leino, Ambassador of Finland to Malaysia and Brunei, HE Dr Peter Blomeyer, German Ambassador to Malaysia and Anikó Farkas, Deputy Head of Mission at Embassy of Hungary Ambassador in Malaysia.

Representing the local community was YB Michelle Ng, ADUN Subang Jaya who added, "Slowing climate change requires behavioural change - and it is the duty of governments to facilitate this for its citizens."

During the event, there was an e-waste collection where staff and students were able to environmentally dispose their unwanted electrical items. Since the start of the initiative, over 34,000kg electrical waste has been collected.

The noteworthy occasion also received royal approval as Selangor Princess Y.A.M Tengku Zatashah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah who delighted crowds with her passionate address on the planet. The environment advocate Selangor Princess mentioned, "It is truly important, how we treat planet earth, other fellow citizens of this planet and every living being here. With the recent climate change we have been experiencing, we must be very concerned about the state of our planet."

Younger participants enjoyed an interactive "Treasure Our Planet Trail" across the campus, learning new 17 SDG facts every step of their journey of enlightenment, ensuring the next generation will continue to carry the message of influence and action.

Daily on-stage demonstrations included soap making from used cooking oil by Pusat Wanita Berdaya, cooking demonstration of edible vegetable scraps by Professional Culinaire Association Malaysia and a creative upcycling demonstration by Maslisa Zainuddin from Sunway University.

The week-long event was an overwhelming success and a great advert for Malaysia in the global world of sustainability. Professor Elizabeth Lee, Chief Executive Officer of the Sunway Education Group said, "This is our aim with the Local Action Global Goals 2022 – to educate and re-educate and also to remind everyone that we need to work collectively to bring about sustainable and meaningful change."

Whilst President of Sunway University Professor Sibrandes Poppema added he was very pleased the event was hosted at Sunway University as the institution works tirelessly to merit its growing reputation as A Campus With A Conscience.

The Local Action for Global Goals 2022 emphasised the need for the world to work together to deliver the Global Goals by 2030 through a range of special events and inspiring activations for all ages and interests. It brought together world leaders, policy-makers, decision-makers, business leaders, partners, academics, scientists, stakeholders, activists, and advocates from around the world to connect, examine solutions, identify a path forward, and work collectively in achieving the Global Goals at a critical time.

Malaysia can be rightly proud of its exceptional contribution towards this global goal.

#CampusWithAConscience is an underlying principle that embraces everything students will experience during their time at Sunway College and Sunway University. This is the fundamental spirit at the heart of Sunway Campus Life; educating, encouraging, and engaging students in all aspects of a diverse and inclusive community to support them in adopting a lifestyle and lifestyle habits that truly reflect a society determined to create a better living environment for this generation and generations to come.

SOURCE Sunway University Sdn Bhd

