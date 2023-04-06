CampusGuard Launches RedLens InfoSecä to Expand Its Reach of Delivering Offensive Security Services

LINCOLN, Neb., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CampusGuard, a full-service cybersecurity and compliance services firm, announced that its former Offensive Security Services (OSS) team has been rebranded as RedLens InfoSecä, a division of CampusGuard. The newly updated division represents a dynamic team focused on developing new products and services while maintaining the same degree of customer care and expert service delivery that customers have come to expect.

"Our focus has always been on delivering measurable value and actionable results to our customers, and the RedLens InfoSec brand represents our renewed commitment to developing new and unique service offerings to add to that value proposition," said Chad Wheeler, RedLens InfoSec manager. "Our IT security and compliance offerings are in high demand across so many industries at risk of a data breach and other cyber threats. We remain your trusted partner in proactively defending your organization against these threats."

RedLens InfoSec delivers a proactive approach to help organizations identify security vulnerabilities and gaps in their systems, networks, applications and operating procedures. With services such as a wide array of penetration testing offerings, Red Teaming and many others, RedLens will evaluate and offer recommendations to improve an organization's security posture, test its existing defense capabilities, limit the impact of a potential security incident and assist in executing legal or regulatory compliance requirements.

"RedLens InfoSec shares the same level of commitment as CampusGuard to deliver exceptional value throughout all our customer engagements," said Harvey Gannon, CampusGuard chief executive officer. "With our unique team-based approach and focus on customer care, our growing community of customers can expect nothing less than the highest quality services available in the market."

RedLens InfoSec currently offers the following services:

Vulnerability assessments and scanning

Penetration testing/segmentation testing

Web application scanning and penetration testing

API testing

Wireless network penetration testing

Red Teaming

Social engineering programs (on-premises/off-premises)

Password auditing

Organizations choose CampusGuard and RedLens InfoSec because of the company's customer-centric approach, ensuring a hands-on experience with a credentialed and dedicated team. Customers receive comprehensive, actionable custom reports featuring recommended steps for remediation and ongoing support services to help secure their environments at risk. Competitive, fixed pricing helps streamline the process.

For more information about RedLens InfoSec and its services, visit www.campusguard.com/redlensinfosec.

About RedLens InfoSec

RedLens InfoSec, a division of CampusGuard, delivers a wide array of security engagements from penetration testing, vulnerability assessments and scanning, to Red Teaming, password auditing and more to help boost other organizations' security posture. Its dedicated project and support teams use sophisticated methods to identify security weaknesses and vulnerabilities across enterprises and provide comprehensive reports and solutions to assist in remediating any security deficiencies. Its certified team of experts is committed to providing organizations with the highest level of technical expertise and true customer care.

About CampusGuard

Founded in 2009, CampusGuard provides cybersecurity and compliance services for campus and community-based organizations, including higher education, healthcare, state and local government and agencies, financial services firms and SaaS/tech companies, among others. CampusGuard's success in serving its customers can be attributed to the experience, education and commitment of its certified professionals and its in-depth understanding of the unique needs of the markets it serves. For more information, visit www.campusguard.com.

