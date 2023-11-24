Camso products pair nicely with North Country climate

Nov. 24—PLATTSBURGH — When you see a snowmobile driving around the North Country this winter, know that it probably has a local connection.

"You know that snowmobile you see driving down the road? We make those tracks. I promise you they came right out of Plattsburgh, New York," Carrie LaBarr, a site recruiter for Michelin/Camso, said.

"That track you have is local and I know the guys who made it."

Built in 1989, the Plattsburgh Camso plant at 1 Industrial Blvd. in the Industrial Park, has been an important part of the Michelin Beyond Road business line, producing powersports and construction rubber track systems.

The products made in Plattsburgh help explorers and construction workers all around the world with both everyday tasks and new adventures.

The Plattsburgh site employs more than 225 people.

Michelin and Camso had joined forces in 2018 to strengthen the mobility company's global leadership position in specialty businesses.

Michelin North America industrial plants produce nearly every type of tire, including materials and tires for earthmovers, airplanes and vehicles worldwide.

Formerly Camoplast, Camso specializes in off-road tires, rubber tracks and systems for material handling, construction agriculture and powersports industries.

They have had a presence in the North Country for over three decades and are part of the growing North Country Transportation Equipment and Aerospace Cluster.

"We do 97% of snowmobile tracks in world in the facilities right here," Rory Bond, new product development coordinator for Camso, said.

They also make tracks for snow groomers and action wheelchair tracks.

"We do a lot of applications, different tracks and a lot of fun stuff like that," Bond said.

With a large staff and many jobs to tackle, Camso does need more workers on occasion.

LaBarr said they usually seek manual laborers, but there are other options.

"We have many different or secondary operations," she said.

"There's anything from a store press operator, which builds snowmobile tracks, to industrial operators, to the secondary finishing, which we call SPC. That's more of just the punching and adding clips manually."

Bond and LaBarr said Manufacturing Day helps let people know about their business, which they may not.

"This is a great way for us to get our name out there in the community," LaBarr said.

Bond said the North Country is a great fit for the company.

"That's one of the nice parts about the North Country, there are a lot of families that are power users. Snowmobiles, ATVs, a lot of that different stuff," he said.

Camso also makes action wheelchair tracks so wheelchairs can move on more difficult terrain.

"We've seen individuals that were able to get out in the woods and stuff. So that's cool," he said.

