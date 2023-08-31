Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) surges 12%; public companies who own 39% shares profited along with institutions

Key Insights

Camtek's significant public companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 6 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Institutions own 34% of Camtek

Every investor in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are public companies with 39% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While public companies were the group that reaped the most benefits after last week’s 12% price gain, institutions also received a 34% cut.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Camtek, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Camtek?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Camtek already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Camtek's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Camtek. Priortech Ltd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 22% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 17% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.9% by the third-largest shareholder.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Camtek

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that Camtek Ltd. insiders own under 1% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own US$14m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 25% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 39% of Camtek stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

