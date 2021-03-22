U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

Camunda snares $98M Series B as process automation continues to flourish

Ron Miller
·2 min read

It's clear that automated workflow tooling has become increasingly important for companies. Perhaps that explains why Camunda, a Berlin startup that makes open source process automation software, announced an €82 million Series B today. That translates into approximately $98 million U.S.

Insight Partners led the round with help from A round investor Highland Europe. When combined with the $28 million A investment from December 2018, it brings the total raised to approximately $126 million.

What's attracting this level of investment says Jakob Freund, co-founder and CEO at Camunda is the company is solving a problem that goes beyond pure automation. "There's a bigger thing going on which you could call end-to-end automation or end-to-end orchestration of endpoints, which can be RPA bots, for example, but also micro services and manual work [by humans]," he said.

He added, "Camunda has become this endpoint agnostic orchestration layer that sits on top of everything else." That means that it provides the ability to orchestrate how the automation pieces work in conjunction with one another to create this full workflow across a company.

SAP is buying Berlin business process automation startup Signavio

The company has 270 employees and approximately 400 customers at this point including Goldman Sachs, Lufthansa, Universal Music Group, and Orange. Matt Gatto, managing director at Insight Partners sees a tremendous market opportunity for the company and that's why his firm came in with such a big investment.

"Camunda’s success demonstrates how an open, standards-based, developer-friendly platform for end-to-end process automation can increase business agility and improve customer experiences, helping organizations truly transform to a digital enterprise," Gatto said in a statement.

Camunda is not your typical startup. Its history actually dates back to 2008 as a business process management (BPM) consulting firm. It began the Camunda open source project in 2013, and that was the start of pivoting to become an open source software company with a commercial component built on top of that.

It took the funding at the end of 2018 because the market was beginning to catch up with the idea, and they wanted to build on that. It's going so well that company reports it's cash-flow positive, and will use the additional funding to continue accelerating the business.

Camunda hauls in $28M investment as workflow automation remains hot

