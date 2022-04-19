U.S. markets closed

Can4Med Licensed to Wholesale Medical Cannabis Products in Poland

·2 min read

  • Growing demand in Poland for medical cannabis

  • Population of over 40 million open to natural medicine

  • Over 90% of Polish pharmacies can fill medical marijuana prescriptions

WROCLAW, Poland, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Can4Med, a licensed wholesale specializing in medical products containing THC and cannabinoids has obtained Polish authorization to supply medical products and raw materials for cannabis pharmaceutical sales. The company has signed supply agreement term sheets for up to 100kg a month of high THC oil and flower at competitive rates and is in the process of registering the products in Poland.

According to Maximilian Weinberg, Founder of Can4Med, "Demand for medical cannabis products is rapidly growing in Poland. While supply constrains and a lack of authorized products has stifled growth in the Polish market, Can4Med can now quickly satisfy doctor and patient demand throughout the country. With an ageing population of over 40 million and openness to natural medicine, Poland is the perfect growth opportunity for medical cannabis in Europe."

Can4Med's experienced and qualified management provides comprehensive and professional supporting the work of pharmacists and doctors for the benefit of patients, focusing on ensuring supplies of high-quality certified products and innovation.

Can4Med will offer a variety of variety of products, tailored to the needs of its contractors and patients. Over 90% of pharmacies in Poland are ready to dispense medical cannabis prescription to patients for indications such as pain management, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the side effects of chemotherapy. Poland's doctors, however, have freedom to use their own judgement in prescribing cannabis medicine, greatly expanding its usage to treat a wide range of medical problems including mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression. It is estimated that well over 300,000 patients will be eligible to obtain cannabinoid medicine in various forms.

All Can4Med products are approved for sale in Poland and manufactured under GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) conditions and are subject to constant quality control.

About Can4Med

Can4Med is a fully licensed narcotic wholesaler in Poland specializing in trading cannabis medications in Europe. The company provides comprehensive services in the pharmaceutical and medical market, supporting the work of pharmacists and doctors for the benefit of patients. We focus on ensuring supplies of high-quality certified products and innovation tailored to the needs and requirements of our contractors and assists companies to register products in Poland.

Media contact: Laura Kam, laura@kamgs.com, +972-54-806-8613

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/can4med-licensed-to-wholesale-medical-cannabis-products-in-poland-301528558.html

SOURCE Can4Med

