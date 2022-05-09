U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,991.24
    -132.10 (-3.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,245.70
    -653.67 (-1.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,623.25
    -521.41 (-4.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.08
    -77.48 (-4.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.35
    -7.42 (-6.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.90
    -29.90 (-1.59%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    -0.61 (-2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0565
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    -0.0440 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2331
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3500
    -0.2100 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,018.48
    -3,288.62 (-9.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    714.76
    -65.62 (-8.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

Canaan Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 19, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CAN

BEIJING, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on May 19, 2022.

The Company's management team will hold a Direct Event earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. on May 19, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. on the same day, Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title:

Canaan Inc. First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Registration Link:

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4736536

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Investors may submit questions to the Company via IR@canaan-creative.com up to 24 hours before the start of the conference call. The Company's management team will answer a selection of the submitted questions during the Q&A session of the conference call.

Additionally, a replay of the conference call will be accessible until May 26, 2022, at the following numbers:

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

United States:

+1-646-254-3697

Hong Kong, China:

+852-3051-2780

Replay PIN:

4736536

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at investor.canaan-creative.com.

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production and software services. The Company's vision is "super computing is what we do, social enrichment is why we do it." Canaan has rich experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, it released and mass produced its first ASIC Bitcoin mining machine. In 2018, Canaan released the world's first 7nm ASIC chip, providing energy efficient computing equipment to the cryptocurrency mining industry. In the same year, Canaan released the world's first RISC-V architecture commercial edge AI chip, further harnessing the potential of ASIC technology in the field of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

Investor Relations Contact

Canaan Inc.
Ms. Xi Zhang
Email: IR@canaan-creative.com

ICR, LLC.
Robin Yang
Tel: +1 (347) 396-3281
Email: canaan.ir@icrinc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canaan-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-may-19-2022-301542731.html

SOURCE Canaan Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Upstart stock plunges 35% after earnings as company cuts outlook

    Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. were plunging 35% in after-hours trading Monday after the company, which uses artificial intelligence in lending decisions, topped expectations with its most recent results but cut its forecast for the full year.

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Plunge to 13-Month Low in Broad-Based Rout: Markets WrapRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian Demands“We’ll hav

  • Why Viatris Stock Is Popping Today

    Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) were popping on Monday, rising 5.4% as of 11:21 a.m. ET after jumping as much as 9.9% earlier in the morning. The solid gain came after the drugmaker announced its first-quarter results before the market open. Viatris reported first-quarter revenue of $4.18 billion, down 5% year over year and below the average analyst estimate of $4.23 billion.

  • Ford reportedly sells Rivian stock at a discount

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita discusses Rivian stock after it was reported that Ford is selling 8 million shares of the EV startup.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Nearly 7% Today

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 6.5% today as of noon ET. The sharp move down is in tandem with widespread pain in the stock market. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.1%.   Another wave of selling followed the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by 0.

  • Novavax posts first quarterly profit, but misses expectations

    Shares of Novavax Inc. dropped more than 6% in the extended session Monday after the biotech company reported its first profitable quarter, but not by as much as Wall Street expected, and its sales were also below estimates.

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend aristocrat stocks to buy heading into recession. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession. A recession refers to a downward trajectory in productivity, employment, household spending, and overall economic activity. In an attempt […]

  • Why Occidental Petroleum, Range Resources, and Transocean All Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The shares of energy industry players Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Range Resources (NYSE: RRC), and Transocean (NYSE: RIG) fell as much as 10.5%, 13.5%, and 12%, respectively on May 9. By roughly 1:30 p.m. ET these two vital energy sources were lower in the mid- to high-single digits. For Occidental and Range the oil and natural gas declines are tied directly to their top and bottom lines, given that Occidental is a large oil driller and Range is a large natural gas producer.

  • If history repeats itself, the bear market has 6 months of pain ahead, Bank of America’s chief strategist says

    Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett looked at the past 19 bear markets to project when the current one will end—and where the S&P 500 will be when it does.

  • Kevin O’Leary says ‘you’re actually losing money’ in a bank account — do this simple thing with your hard-earned cash instead

    Fighting inflation isn’t complicated. Here are 3 passive ways to do it.

  • UPDATE 1-AMC beats revenue estimates as 'Batman' drives box-office collection

    AMC Entertainment beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday, as the release of big-ticket films such as "The Batman" drew crowds to movie halls, driving a surge in box-office collections at the theater chain. After its business was hammered by the pandemic for much of last year, AMC is slowly turning a corner, as a steady stream of new releases such as "Scream" and "Uncharted" attracted 39,000 moviegoers to its theaters in the first quarter, compared with 6,797 a year earlier. Net loss narrowed to $337.4 million, or 65 cents per share, during the quarter, compared with $567.2 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

  • Why Upstart, Nu Holdings, and Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of many tech and fintech stocks struggled today, as investors continued to navigate a difficult economic backdrop that is filled with uncertainty. Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 4% lower, as of 12:11 p.m. ET today. Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded more than 12% lower and shares of the large payments company Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen about 5%.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • This Wall Street legend has lived through every bear market since the 1950s. He says the one coming could hit the S&P 500 with a 30% loss

    Bob Farrell's 10 'Market Rules to Remember' are timeless tools to weather volatile markets.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Around 50% This Year

    What to make of the markets right now? Last week brought more losses in what’s been a volatile year for stocks. The five straight weeks of market declines marked the longest such streak in over a decade. More ominously, they came in along with a number of other disturbing data points. The April jobs numbers, released on Friday, came to 428,000 jobs added for the month, superficially strong and well above the 391,000 expected. But the labor remains depressed, and the total number of workers, even

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) By 43%?

    Does the May share price for Coupang, Inc. ( NYSE:CPNG ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Dozens Of Major Stocks Crash More Than 70% In Epic Dive

    Still don't think the S&P 500's sell-off is that bad? Maybe you're not seeing all the major stocks down 70% or more from their highs.

  • Palantir stock plunges to all-time low after earnings, forecast miss

    Executives at Palantir Technologies Inc. see the software company as strongly positioned for the current uncertain environment, but shares were tanking on Monday after the company delivered a mixed earnings report and downbeat forecast.

  • Why Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Plummeted 18.5% in April

    Rising more than 19% through the first three months of 2022, shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) gave copper investors a lot of reasons to smile. While the S&P 500 tumbled 8.8% last month, shares of Freeport-McMoRan fell 18.5%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. In addition to the overall pessimism sweeping through the markets, investors clicked the sell button in response to management's report of a less auspicious forecast for 2022 and 2023 as well as unfavorable sentiment from Wall Street.