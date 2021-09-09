Canaccord Genuity Announces Strategic Investment in International Deal Gateway

Development builds upon CG's commitment to expanding its global distribution network

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) ("Canaccord Genuity") is pleased to announce a strategic investment in privately held International Deal Gateway ("Deal Gateway"), an established global community that provides its members with a trusted online platform to share and source deal-flow, investment opportunities, and M&A. This investment reflects Canaccord Genuity's ongoing commitment to expanding its distribution channels, enhancing its access to alternative pools of capital, and strengthening its ability to provide new products and services to its clients.

Deal Gateway has established a members-only global community of over 8,000 vetted members, including a partnership with one of the world's leading Family Office networks. Approximately 65% of Deal Gateway's members are in Canaccord Genuity's core operating regions of North America, the UK & Europe and Australia.

"Canaccord Genuity's midmarket leadership is rooted in our long-standing commitment to supporting a vibrant marketplace for growth companies and investors," said Dan Daviau, President & CEO of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. "Our investment in International Deal Gateway builds upon our efforts to expand our distribution channels to help growing companies access new sources of capital."

The agreement will also enable Deal Gateway to enhance its existing service offering by providing opportunities for its members to access select Canaccord Genuity products and services.

Elizabeth Priestman, CEO of International Deal Gateway adds: "Canaccord Genuity's global midmarket focus and successful track record of supporting innovators and entrepreneurs is an excellent fit for International Deal Gateway. We are thrilled to announce this investment and look forward to the opportunities that this development will provide for our valued members."

Story continues

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL DEAL GATEWAY

Founded in 2018, International Deal Gateway is a private global peer community serving world-class entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors and family offices. Over 8,000 vetted members share opportunities within a trusted global network, giving members access to private deal-flow, investment opportunities and M&A not found through traditional channels. Deal Gateway also hosts boutique corporate marketing events, virtual investor meetings and serves life-long learners with peer-based expert education. Membership is accessible online at https://dealgateway.com.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canaccord-genuity-announces-strategic-investment-in-international-deal-gateway-301372036.html

SOURCE Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.