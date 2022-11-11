U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,992.93
    +36.56 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,747.86
    +32.49 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,323.33
    +209.18 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.74
    +14.81 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.86
    +2.39 (+2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.20
    +20.50 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    +0.09 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0356
    +0.0159 (+1.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    -0.0160 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1840
    +0.0138 (+1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7550
    -2.9650 (-2.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,891.94
    -951.38 (-5.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.28
    -3.85 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.04
    -57.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

CANACCORD GENUITY G VENTURES CORP. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

·1 min read

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -  CANACCORD GENUITY G VENTURES CORP. (NEO: CGGV.UN) ("the "Company") is reporting its financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company's unaudited interim financial statements, along with the accompanying management's discussion and analysis, have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Canaccord Genuity G Ventures Corp.

Canaccord Genuity G Ventures Corp. is a growth-focused special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the purpose of effecting a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time.

Forward–Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Canaccord Genuity G Ventures Corp

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/11/c3240.html

Recommended Stories

  • Blind Street Dog Brought to UK Forever Home From Egypt

    After Emma Mclean saw a video of a blind street dog living in a shelter in Egypt, it was “love at first sight” for the dog lover. The shelter, Chance Animal Rescue, had rescued Warda, a Baladi dog, after a member of the public found her severely injured on the streets of Cairo. “She was […] The post Blind Street Dog Brought to UK Forever Home From Egypt appeared first on DogTime.

  • Institutions own 30% of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) shares but private companies control 41% of the company

    If you want to know who really controls WiseTech Global Limited ( ASX:WTC ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Albertsons’ big payout to shareholders was halted until this week. What just happened

    A temporary restraining order was scheduled to expire on Thursday.

  • California stockpiles penalties from uninsured residents instead of lowering care costs

    The penalty revenue was supposed to help fund state-based subsidies for low- and middle-income Californians.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500 end sharply higher, fueled by inflation optimism

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended sharply higher on Friday, extending a rally started the day before after a soft inflation reading raised hopes the Federal Reserve would get less aggressive with U.S. interest rate hikes. Amazon jumped 4.3%, with Apple and Microsoft both up more than 1% and contributing to the Nasdaq's gain.

  • Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Plunged 19.4% Friday Morning

    Shares of energy company Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) fell as much as 19.5% in trading on Friday after the company reported third-quarter 2022 financial results. Adjusted net earnings fell 25% to $73.5 million, or $0.11 per share. Management said that higher interest payments and a reduction in tax subsidies were the reason for the shortfall.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Glowed Green on Friday

    Much like Wednesday's earnings report from Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) set off a (short-lived) rally in share prices at Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) on Wednesday, on Friday good news from Aurora Cannabis is helping to boost the stock prices of Canopy and Tilray. As of 10:55 a.m. ET, Aurora Cannabis stock is up a strong 16.4%, while Canopy is getting a 10% boost and Tilray is bringing up the rear with a 7.2% gain. Exactly how good was Aurora's earnings report?

  • Tom Brady and Steph Curry's Crypto Firm Is Bankrupt

    "FTX Group Companies commence voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States," the firm said in a statement posted on Twitter. Founding CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also resigned, FTX said in the statement. "In order to begin an orderly process to review and monetize assets for the benefit of all global stakeholders, John J. Ray III has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the FTX Group," FTX said.

  • You need to understand the FTX debacle even if you have no investments in crypto

    The sudden collapse of FTX, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, underlines how important it is for any investor to learn about the risks taken when money is parked with a lightly regulated firm. Sam Bankman-Fried resigned his position as CEO and was replaced by John J. Ray III, a lawyer who has worked on the bankruptcies of Enron, Nortel Networks and many other companies. FTX, based in the Bahamas, held about $16 billion in customer assets but had lent about $10 billion of that to Alameda Research, a trading firm also run by Bankman-Fried and headquartered in Hong Kong, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

  • Insiders Are Buying the Dip on These 10 Stocks

    At the end of July we identified 10 stocks that insiders were piling into and shared it with our subscribers. In this article we are going to revisit our July 2022 thesis in each stock and report each stock’s performance. These stocks outperformed the market by an average of 1 percentage point since then. Here […]

  • Does SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Have the Potential to Rally 132% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The consensus price target hints at a 131.8% upside potential for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Oil to $125: 10 Most Shorted Oil Stocks

    In this article, we discussed why oil might be heading to $125 and the 10 most shorted oil stocks. If you want to skip our discussion, you can check out the 5 Most Shorted Oil Stocks. Oil prices have been volatile because there has been so much going on around the globe. These historical occurrences, such […]

  • 15 Best Consistent Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss 15 best consistent dividend stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed discussion on dividend stocks and their past performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Consistent Dividend Stocks to Buy. Since the start of this year, the plunging stock prices have investors worried about the future of […]

  • Devon Energy's Dividend Is Down. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Count It Out.

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled after the oil and gas producer reported its third-quarter results. While Devon's combined fixed-plus-variable dividend payment of $1.35 per share for the third quarter was up 61% year over year, it was down 14.8% from the record $1.55 per share it paid in the second quarter. Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend framework sees it pay a fixed-rate base quarterly dividend (currently set at $0.18 per share) and a variable dividend of up to 50% of its excess free cash flow each quarter.

  • Here's Why Roku Stock Jumped on Friday

    Shares of connected-TV platform company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped on Friday after an analyst put a note out for investors. As of 1 p.m. ET, Roku stock was up 9%. Dozens of analysts follow Roku stock and Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz joined them today by initiating coverage with a hold rating, according to The Fly.

  • Hut 8 Reports Operating and Financial Results for Q3 2022

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 ("Q3 2022"). All dollar figures are in Canadian Dollars ("CAD"), unless otherwise stated.

  • Why Alcoa, Chevron, and Freeport-McMoRan Stocks Sizzled on Friday

    Commodity stocks flew high on Friday, with some even clocking double-digit percentage gains during the day. Two C's drove Friday's rally in these stocks: China and commodity prices. China's zero-COVID policy has dealt a heavy blow to the economy and investor sentiment in recent months.

  • Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Ryan Specialty (RYAN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -10.71% and 2.48%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- The entire $16 billion fortune of former FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been wiped out, one of history’s greatest-ever destructions of wealth.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysBankman-Fried Resigns From FTX, Puts Empire in BankruptcyChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftThe downfall of h

  • Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Annaly (NLY). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.