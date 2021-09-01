U.S. markets closed

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Announces Dividend Rates on Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series A and Cumulative Floating Rate First Preferred Shares, Series B

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: CF) (TSX: CF.PR.A) (TSX: CF.PR.C) announced today the applicable dividend rates for its Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Shares") and its Cumulative Floating Rate First Preferred Shares, Series B (the "Series B Preferred Shares"), further to its press release dated August 3, 2021 announcing that it does not intend to exercise its right to redeem all or any part of the currently outstanding Series A Preferred Shares and, as a result of which, subject to certain conditions, the holders of the Series A Preferred Shares have the right to convert all or any part of their Series A Preferred Shares into Series B Preferred Shares on a one-for-one basis.

With respect to any Series A Preferred Shares that remain outstanding after September 30, 2021, holders thereof will be entitled to receive quarterly fixed, cumulative, preferential cash dividends, if, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of the Company, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The dividend rate for the five-year period commencing on October 1, 2021 and ending on and including September 30, 2026 will be 4.028% per annum, being equal to the sum of the five-year Government of Canada bond yield determined as of today, plus 3.21%, in accordance with the terms of the Series A Preferred Shares.

With respect to any Series B Preferred Shares that may be issued on September 30, 2021, holders thereof will be entitled to receive quarterly floating rate, cumulative, preferential cash dividends, if, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of the Company, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The dividend rate for the three-month period commencing on October 1, 2021 and ending on and including December 31, 2021 will be 3.388% per annum, being equal to the sum of the three-month Government of Canada Treasury Bill yield determined as of today, plus 3.21% (calculated on the basis of the actual number of days elapsed during such quarterly period divided by 365), in accordance with the terms of the Series B Preferred Shares. The quarterly floating dividend rate will be reset every quarter.

Beneficial owners of Series A Preferred Shares who wish to exercise their conversion right should communicate as soon as possible with their broker or other nominee to ensure their instructions are followed for exercising such right on or prior to the deadline for exercise, which is 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on September 15, 2021.

The Series A Preferred Shares and the Series B Preferred Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 (United States), as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or the securities laws of the United States. Accordingly, the Series A Preferred Shares and the Series B Preferred Shares may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, except pursuant to transactions exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act or under the securities laws of the applicable state. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, intentions and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts, the business and economic conditions and Canaccord Genuity Group's growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the Company, the Series A Preferred Shares and the Series B Preferred Shares, including but not limited to future conversions, redemptions and dividends. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target", "intend", "could" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and a number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, readers should specifically consider various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, market and general economic conditions, the nature of the financial services industry and the risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company's interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements, its annual report and its annual information form ("AIF") filed on www.sedar.com as well as the factors discussed in the sections entitled "Risk Management" and "Risk Factors" in the AIF, which include market, liquidity, credit, operational, legal and regulatory risks. Material factors or assumptions that were used by the Company to develop the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, those set out in the Fiscal 2022 Outlook section in the annual MD&A and those discussed from time to time in the Company's interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements, its annual report and the AIF filed on www.sedar.com. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible risk factors that may influence actual results. Readers are cautioned that the preceding list of material factors or assumptions is not exhaustive. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further developments or otherwise.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

