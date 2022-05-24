CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES CONVERSION PRIVILEGE OF CUMULATIVE 5-YEAR RATE RESET FIRST PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES C

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: CF) (TSX: CF.PR.A) (TSX: CF.PR.C) announced today that it does not intend to exercise its right to redeem all or any part of the currently outstanding Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C of the Company (the "Series C Preferred Shares") on June 30, 2022 (the "Conversion Date"). There are currently 4,000,000 Series C Preferred Shares outstanding.

As a result, and subject to certain conditions set out in the short form prospectus dated April 2, 2012, relating to the issuance of the Series C Preferred Shares, the holders of the Series C Preferred Shares have the right, at their option, to convert all or any of their Series C Preferred Shares, on a one-for-one basis, into Cumulative Floating Rate First Preferred Shares, Series D of the Company (the "Series D Preferred Shares") on the Conversion Date (the "Conversion Privilege"). A formal notice of the Conversion Privilege will be sent to the registered holder of the Series C Preferred Shares.

Holders who do not exercise their right to convert their Series C Preferred Shares into Series D Preferred Shares will continue to hold their Series C Preferred Shares and will have the opportunity to convert their shares again on June 30, 2027, and every five years thereafter as long as the shares remain outstanding.

The foregoing Conversion Privilege is subject to the following conditions: (i) if the Company determines that there would be less than 1,000,000 Series D Preferred Shares outstanding on the Conversion Date, then holders of Series C Preferred Shares will not be entitled to convert their shares into Series D Preferred Shares; and (ii) alternatively, if the Company determines that there would remain outstanding less than 1,000,000 Series C Preferred Shares on the Conversion Date, then all remaining Series C Preferred Shares will automatically be converted into Series D Preferred Shares on a one-for-one basis on the Conversion Date. In either case, the Company will give written notice to that effect to any registered holders affected by the preceding conditions of the Series C Preferred Shares no later than June 23, 2022.

The dividend rate applicable to the Series C Preferred Shares for the five-year period commencing on July 1, 2022, and ending on and including June 30, 2027, and the dividend rate applicable to the Series D Preferred Shares for the three-month period commencing on July 1, 2022, and ending on and including September 30, 2022 will be determined and announced by way of a press release on June 1, 2022.

Beneficial owners of Series C Preferred Shares who wish to exercise their Conversion Privilege should communicate as soon as possible with their broker or other nominee to obtain instructions for exercising such right during the conversion period, which runs from May 31, 2022 until 5:00 p.m. ET on June 15, 2022.

The Series C Preferred Shares and the Series D Preferred Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or the securities laws of the United States. Accordingly, the Series C Preferred Shares and the Series D Preferred Shares may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, except pursuant to transactions exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act or under the securities laws of the applicable state. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

