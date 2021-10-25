U.S. markets closed

Canacol Energy Ltd. To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, November 4, 2021; Hold Conference Call on Friday, November 5, 2021

Canacol Energy Ltd.
·1 min read
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE; OTCQX:CNNEF; BVC:CNEC) will announce its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after the market closure. Senior Management will hold a Conference Call to discuss results on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. MST / 10:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call may be accessed by dial in or via webcast:

Pre-register for the Conference Call:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10161438/ef167a0280

Dial In Toll Free:

1-844-784-1724

Participant International Dial In:

1-412-317-6716

Canada Toll Free:

1-866-450-4696

Colombia Toll Free:

01800-9-156803

UK Toll Free:

08082389064

Webcast link:

https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=dgUBvC97

All remarks made during the conference call will be current at the time of the call and may not be updated to reflect subsequent material developments.

Third quarter 2021 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website until November 12, 2021. The transcript of the webcast will be posted on the website within five days after the call is completed.

About Canacol

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “target”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur, including without limitation statements relating to estimated production rates from the Corporation’s properties and intended work programs and associated timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. They are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change and the Corporation assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new circumstances, except as required by law.

http://www.canacolenergy.com 

CONTACT: For more information please contact: Investor Relations South America: +571.621.1747 IR-SA@canacolenergy.com Global: +1.403.561.1648 IR-GLOBAL@canacolenergy.com


