U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,028.77
    -737.38 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Amendment of Ex-Dividend Date for the September 30, 2021 Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Canacol Energy Ltd.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 16, 2021, Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) announced that it has declared a dividend of CAD$.052 per share, payable on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of September 29, 2021. Given the observance of Canada’s new statutory holiday on September 30th, this day will be considered a non-settlement day and as such the TSX requires the ex-dividend date on dividends with a September 30, 2021 record date to be September 28, 2021 hence this amendment.

About Canacol

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, including without limitation statements relating to estimated production rates from the Corporation's properties and intended work programs and associated timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. They are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change and the Corporation assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new circumstances, except as required by law. Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. These factors include the inherent risks involved in the exploration for and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological and geophysical data, fluctuating energy prices, the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated costs or delays and other uncertainties associated with the oil and gas industry. Other risk factors could include risks associated with negotiating with foreign governments as well as country risk associated with conducting international activities, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Corporation.

CONTACT: For more information please contact: Investor Relations South America: +571.621.1747 IR-SA@canacolenergy.com Global: +1.403.561.1648 IR-GLOBAL@canacolenergy.com http://www.canacolenergy.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Today

    As the trading week wound down Friday, shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped up 4.3% through 1:40 p.m. EDT. You can probably thank J.P. Morgan for that. In a note this morning summing up its findings after recently meeting with Plug management, reports TheFly.com, J.P. Morgan analysts doubled down on their overweight rating on the stock.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks on the move today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday It’s another red day on Wall Street with all three major indexes lower. As […]

  • 10 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Robinhood stocks under $20. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20. More individual investors are investing in the stock market with the popularity of commission-free trading platforms like Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). Retail investors […]

  • Facedrive Confirms No Material Undisclosed Information

    Facedrive Inc. ("Facedrive" or the "Company") (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF), a Canadian "people-and-planet-first" tech ecosystem, would like to confirm, at the request of IIROC, that its management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

  • What's Going On With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Today?

    Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) is surging higher Friday on abnormally high volume. The stock might be trading higher following favorable data results by AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) for patients with unresectable, stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer. The average session volume over a 100-day period is about 300,000. Friday's session volume was approaching 120 million at publication time. AZN News: AstraZeneca announced that "the COAST Phase II trial showed oleclumab, an anti-CD73 mono

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • Dow Jones Dips As White House Raises Recession Fears; Elon Musk Praises China Rivals, Tesla Slips; Apple Falls

    The Dow Jones fell as Apple stock continued to dip. The White House warned of a recession. Tesla CEO Elon Musk praised its China rivals.

  • Report: Invesco to merge with State Street, Manchester United shares lower on earnings loss, U.S. Steel announces new steel mill

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning's top stock movers, including Invesco, Manchester United, and U.S. Steel

  • Market Recap: Friday, September 17

    Stocks fell on Friday as traders continued to digest a slew of mixed economic data and its implications for monetary policy. Jim Smigiel, Chief Investment Officer at SEI and Shannon Seery, Wells Fargo Economist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • UBS Hits Mining Giant Vale With Sell Rating as Iron Prices Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- The collapse in iron-ore prices prompted UBS Group AG to make a bearish about-face on Brazil’s Vale SA, the world’s second biggest producer. Analysts led by Andreas Bokkenheuser cut the company’s American depositary receipts to sell from buy, a two step drop. They said the current stock price is based on iron ore averaging about $100 a ton next year. But they consider that overly optimistic, predicting it will drop to around $89. Iron ore prices have already tumbled over 50% from

  • 3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Invest $300 in Right Now

    Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway are renowned for their stock-picking abilities. That's why it can be a good idea to follow their lead at times.

  • Americans Haven’t Been This Down on Housing Market Since 1982

    (Bloomberg) -- The last time Americans were this turned off by the U.S. housing market, borrowing costs were over five times the current rate. The share of people who think now is a good time to buy a home fell in September to 29%, extending the plunge from March when the proportion was more than twice as high, data from the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey showed Friday. It’s also the smallest chunk of respondents since 1982.Back then, the average for a 30-year fixed rate mortga

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    With the Nasdaq Composite still flirting with its all-time highs, investors might be surprised to find some technology stocks are actually trading at relative bargain valuations. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), and Zoom Video(NASDAQ: ZM) all have great products and sound strategies that should make them winners over the long term. Right now, though, they are in Wall Street's doghouse.

  • ROSE LifeScience Announces Expanded Distribution Partnership with Tilray Canada

    ROSE LifeScience Inc. ("ROSE"), a local Quebec cannabis player, announced a partnership with Tilray Canada Ltd., a Canadian subsidiary of Tilray Inc. (TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company (collectively referred to as "Tilray").

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Considering that most bear market bounce-back rallies feature wild swings in both directions, this has truly been something special for patient investors. Although the stock market offers no guarantees, history has shown time and again that any double-digit percentage pullback in payment-processing company Visa (NYSE: V) is an opportunity for investors to pounce. One of the biggest reasons Visa is such a success story is the company's cyclical ties.

  • Costco’s stock set up to fall after earnings, and that’s the time to buy it, analyst says

    Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. are likely to dip after the membership-based warehouse retail giant reports earnings, but that when investors should buy, said long-time bullish analyst Rupesh Parikh at Oppenheimer.

  • 7 timely Warren Buffett quotes to help guide you in this risky market

    Let the Oracle of Omaha be your guide in today's tough market.

  • IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Underwhelming Returns have Potentially Bottomed

    “Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM“ – this old Wall Street Proverb has likely been challenged in recent times, as International Business Machines Corporation(NYSE: IBM)struggled to keep pace with the broad market. In this article, we will reflect on that and look at the company's actions to stop and potentially reverse this trend.