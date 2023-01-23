U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,984.25
    -4.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,464.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,668.75
    -8.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.00
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.11
    +0.47 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.60
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.20
    -0.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2364
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3150
    +0.7760 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,866.50
    +116.17 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.27
    +38.24 (+7.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,794.28
    +23.69 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Discoveries at Dividivi 1, Saxofon 1, and Chimela 1

Canacol Energy Ltd.
·4 min read
Canacol Energy Ltd.
Canacol Energy Ltd.

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE; OTCQX:CNNEF; BVC:CNEC) is pleased to provide details on the following three discoveries, as well as information concerning its near term drilling programs.

Saxofon 1 – Encounters 338 feet of gross gas pay within the Porquero and CDO reservoirs

The Corporation commenced the drilling of the Saxofon 1 exploration well on December 2, 2022 on its 100% operated VIM5 Exploration and Production (“E&P”) contract located in the Lower Magdalena Basin. The well reached a total depth of 9,416 feet measured depth (“ft md”) on January 7, 2023 and encountered a gross gas column of 290 feet true vertical depth (“ft tvd”) within the Porquero sandstone reservoir between depths of 4,385 and 4,675 ft md, and a gross gas column of 48 ft tvd within the primary Cienaga de Oro (“CDO”) sandstone reservoir between 7,560 and 7,608 ft md.

The gas bearing reservoirs encountered within the Porquero sandstone display average porosity of 26 %, while those within the CDO sandstone display average porosity of 16 %.

The well is currently being cased, and the Corporation is planning to mobilize a workover rig to complete and test the CDO. The development plan for Saxofon will include the drilling of additional appraisal and development wells once a new 3D seismic survey has been acquired over that area of the block in late 2023.

The Corporation will provide production test results when they become available.

Dividivi 1 – Encounters 89 feet of gross gas pay within the CDO and Cicuco reservoirs

The Corporation commenced the drilling of the Dividivi 1 exploration well on December 20, 2022 on its 100% operated VIM33 E&P contract located in the Lower Magdalena Basin. The well reached a total depth of 4,692 ft md on January 2, 2023 and encountered a gross gas column of 89 ft tvd within the primary CDO sandstone and Cicuco limestone reservoirs between depths of 2,184 and 2,273 ft md. The gas bearing reservoirs have average porosity of 27 %.

The Corporation is currently executing a flow test of the well in order to formulate a commercial development plan for the discovery. The discovery is located approximately 35 kilometers to the west of the TGI gas pipeline which currently has approximately 260 MMscfpd of spare transportation capacity into the interior of Colombia.

The Corporation will provide production test results when they become available.

Chimela 1 – Encounters 85 feet of net oil and gas pay within the Lisama reservoir

The Corporation commenced the drilling of the Chimela 1 exploration well on November 13, 2022 on its 100% operated VMM45 E&P contract located in the Middle Magdalena Basin. The well reached a total depth of 14,101 ft md on December 16, 2022, and encountered multiple zones of oil and gas pay within the primary Upper Lisama and Basal Lisama sandstone reservoirs between depths of 12,410 and 13,694 ft md.

The oil bearing reservoirs encountered within the Basal Lisama were encountered between 13,004 and 13,694 ft md with individual oil filled sands between 8 and 20 ft tvd in thickness, with average porosity of 14 %. The gas bearing reservoir within the Upper Lisama is 9 ft tvd thick, with an average porosity of 10 %.

The Corporation is currently demobilizing the drilling rig and is preparing to mobilize a workover rig to complete and production test the well and will provide results when they become available.

Natilla 1 – Sidetracking

The Corporation spud the Natilla 1 exploration well located on its 50% operated working interest SSJN 7 E&P contract on December 1, 2022. Natilla 1 is targeting gas bearing sandstones within the CDO and Porquero sandstone reservoirs. The well drilled to a depth of 11,848 ft md within the Porquero sandstone interval, the secondary target of the well, prior to encountering drilling related problems. The well is currently being sidetracked and the Corporation anticipates to reach planned total depth of 16,609 ft MD within the primary CDO sandstone target within 6 weeks.

Near term drilling program

The Corporation plans to spud the Lulo 1 exploration well located on its 100% working operated interest Esperanza Exploration and Exploitation contract in mid March 2023. The Lulo 1 well is located less than 1 kilometer to the east of the Jobo production facility and is targeting gas bearing sandstones of the CDO sandstone reservoir. The well is anticipated to take 4 weeks to drill and complete.

About Canacol

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNEC, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, including without limitation statements relating to estimated production rates from the Corporation's properties and intended work programs and associated timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. They are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change and the Corporation assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new circumstances, except as required by law. Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. These factors include the inherent risks involved in the exploration for and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological and geophysical data, fluctuating energy prices, the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated costs or delays and other uncertainties associated with the oil and gas industry. Other risk factors could include risks associated with negotiating with foreign governments as well as country risk associated with conducting international activities, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Corporation.

Realized contractual gas sales is defined as gas produced and sold plus gas revenues received from nominated take or pay contracts.

CONTACT: For more information please contact: Investor Relations South America: +571.621.1747 IR-SA@canacolenergy.com Global: +1.403.561.1648 IR-GLOBAL@canacolenergy.com


Recommended Stories

  • Fidelity's 45% Rule: Should You Really Use It As a Guide to Retirement Savings?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plummet — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Citadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin’s Citadel churned out a record $16 billion in profit for clients last year, outperforming the rest of the industry and one of history’s most successful financial plays.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Avert a Debt Crisis Just Migh

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • Small Package-Delivery Companies Grow as Businesses Seek Alternatives to UPS, FedEx

    Regional shipping companies across the U.S. are expanding their operations to pick up business from bigger rivals.

  • Roth IRAs: Investing and Trading Do’s and Don’ts

    What can you invest in with a Roth IRA? What constitutes a prohibited transaction? Here’s what you need to know to get the most out of your Roth IRA.

  • National Grid to pay households to use less electricity

    People will be paid to use less electricity as freezing weather bites UK.

  • How to Avoid The No. 1 Retirement Risk Americans Face

    Baby boomers are using up their retirement savings too quickly –either because they're underestimating how much they need or are living longer than they'd guessed they would. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here's How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Are remote workers lazy? Experts weigh in on Elon Musk and Marc Benioff’s productivity problem

    Experts are conflicted on whether remote workers are more (or less) lazy than their in-office counterparts. Here's their advice for employers on increasing productivity.

  • Canada's energy jobs transition bill sparks discord in oil heartland

    (Reuters) -In Canada's western oil patch, controversy is raging over federal government legislation intended to help the fossil fuel labour force transition to a greener economy, but union and community leaders are warning politicization of the Just Transition bill obscures the needs of workers. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government is expected to table its long-awaited workforce transition bill this spring, ahead of economic changes expected as they pursue ambitious goals to slash climate-warming emissions. The government of Alberta, Canada's main crude-producing province, says the legislation will dismantle the oil and gas industry that makes up 5% of Canada's GDP.

  • Oil Climbs as Traders Weigh China Demand Outlook, Russian Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose on expectations of rising demand in the wake of China’s reopening, while the US dollar eased and risks to Russian energy supplies came into sharper focus with fresh curbs looming.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Avert a Debt Crisis J

  • These 11 States Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia's Weekly Oil Exports Slump Back Down After Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia's seaborne crude exports fell back last week after surging in the previous seven days, contributing to the smallest inflow into the Kremlin’s war-chest since Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Avert a

  • 401(k) vs. IRA: What’s the Difference?

    Employers can offer a 401(k), a SEP IRA, or SIMPLE IRA, while individuals can set up a traditional or Roth IRA. But the differences don’t stop there.

  • 12 Biggest Cloud Providers by Market Share in the World

    In this article, we take a look at 12 biggest cloud providers by market share in the world. If you want to see more biggest cloud providers by market share in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest Cloud Providers by Market Share in the World. Cloud computing is a growing sector. In cloud computing, […]

  • The Pension Protection Act of 2006—And How It Still Helps Retirement

    The Pension Protection Act of 2006 protects workers’ pensions and expands options for saving and investing for retirement.

  • These 3 Stock Exchanges Stand to Benefit From SEC Trading Reforms

    New rules proposed by the SEC could be the most significant change to the market in more than a decade.

  • JPMorgan Chase Houston commercial banking team anticipates increased demand, growth in 2023

    JPMorgan Chase's Houston commercial banking team anticipates increased demand for their services this year despite ongoing economic concerns, leading the team to expect to hire more throughout the year.

  • Global Aerospace Provides Valuable Information on UAS Rule Changes in the U.S.

    Night Flights, Remote ID and Other Crucial UAS Rule Changes in the U.S.

  • Volkswagen keeping IPO option open for charging, energy business - division chief

    HAMBURG (Reuters) -Volkswagen's energy and charging division is keeping all options open for the long-term structure of the business, including a possible listing, the division's chief Elke Temme said in an interview with Reuters. The division, like all the carmaker's unlisted brands and its battery business PowerCo, is going through the motions of preparing for a listing as a training exercise instituted by Chief Executive Oliver Blume after the carmaker listed sportscar brand Porsche last year. The results of these exercises, which Volkswagen has dubbed 'virtual equity stories', will be presented internally on Thursday, an source who declined to be named told Reuters, with a view to sharing them externally at a capital markets day later this year.