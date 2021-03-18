U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,915.46
    -58.66 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,862.30
    -153.07 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,116.17
    -409.03 (-3.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.59
    -68.81 (-2.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.64
    -0.36 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.90
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.30 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1923
    -0.0063 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0890 (+5.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3928
    -0.0030 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9370
    +0.0820 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,201.27
    -455.01 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,155.47
    -18.75 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,779.68
    +17.01 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,216.75
    +302.42 (+1.01%)
     

Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Dividend

Canacol Energy Ltd.
·4 min read
CALGARY, Alberta, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) announced that it has declared a dividend of CAD$.052 per share, payable on April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020. The ex-dividend date for all shareholders is March 30, 2021. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Dividends on shares traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) will be paid in Canadian Dollars (“CAD”) on April 15, 2021.

For shareholders trading on the Colombia Stock Exchange (“BVC”), the Colombian peso equivalency shall be calculated based on the exchange rate as certified by the Banco de la Republica (“Central Bank”) on the date of monetization and will be published accordingly on the SIMEV website www.superfinanciera.gov.co

Shares traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Form NR301 will be mailed to Registered non-resident shareholders as at the dividend record date, by Olympia Trust Company, Canacol’s transfer agent. In order to receive the preferred treaty rate, you must complete and mail back the form as soon as possible. Failure to supply a completed NR301 form will result in Olympia withholding the statutory 25% withholding tax rate on any payments to Registered non-resident shareholders. If you have previously completed Form NR301, you do not need to complete a new form.

Instructions on how to correctly complete the NR301 are on the back of the form. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker should contact their broker directly. They do not need to return a form to Olympia.

Shares traded on the Colombia Stock Exchange

Dividend payments will be subject to withholding at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%. Shareholders who are entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty should contact their broker or nominee to submit Form NR301 (English version). Brokers should submit Form NR301 on behalf of their shareholders to Deposito Centralizado de Valores (“Deceval”) as soon as possible. If you have previously completed Form NR301, you do not need to complete a new form.

Form NR301 can be downloaded at:
https://www.canada.ca/content/dam/cra-arc/formspubs/pbg/nr301/nr301-13e.pdf

For information purposes, a Spanish version of Form NR301 can be downloaded at:
http://canacolenergy.co/es/investors/stocks-dividends/dividend-forms/

The content contained herein is not tax advice. Do not use or otherwise rely upon any of the content without first seeking independent tax advice.

About Canacol

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “target”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur, including without limitation statements relating to estimated production rates from the Corporation’s properties and intended work programs and associated timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. They are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change and the Corporation assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new circumstances, except as required by law. Information and guidance provided herein supersedes and replaces any forward looking information provided in prior disclosures. Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. These factors include the inherent risks involved in the exploration for and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological and geophysical data, fluctuating energy prices, the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated costs or delays and other uncertainties associated with the oil and gas industry. Other risk factors could include risks associated with negotiating with foreign governments as well as country risk associated with conducting international activities, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Corporation.

CONTACT: For more information please contact: Investor Relations South America: +571.621.1747 IR-SA@canacolenergy.com Global: +1.403.561.1648 IR-GLOBAL@canacolenergy.com http://www.canacolenergy.com


  • NGOs Shocked at U.S. ‘Horrendous’ Response to Migrant Surge

    Adrees Latif/ReutersThe thing that struck Texas Rep. August Pfluger on his first visit to an immigration intake center along the border was the look in the young migrants’ eyes.“You see the look in their eyes and it’s just—I can’t even hardly describe the feeling that you get that they’ve just gone through something horrendous,” Pfluger said in an interview Tuesday, a day after touring the facility in El Paso, Texas that’s crowded with over 1,000 migrants, already at capacity.As record numbers of children from Central America continue to arrive daily at the U.S.-Mexico border without their parents, troubling details of their journeys and the conditions they’re met with at Homeland Security facilities are emerging, setting up a crisis for the new Biden administration that’s gathering criticism from both sides of the aisle.At a Customs and Border Protection site in Donna, Texas, young migrants have reported going for days without showers and access to the outdoors, their lawyers told reporters this week. In El Paso, where Pfluger visited alongside a delegation of his fellow House Republicans, children slept on thin mats on concrete floors.Families Trapped at the Border Say Biden Has Betrayed Them“As a father, you walk through there, your heart just sinks for what the administration is doing that is resulting in these kids being exploited,” Pfluger said.Testifying before Congress Wednesday morning, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that the surge was the result of years of bad policy by the Trump administration and that the Biden administration has been rushing to stand up ad hoc sites to house the surge of children.In Dallas, immigration officials are prepping a downtown convention center for the arrival of unaccompanied migrants expected as early as Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services said, and in Midland, Texas, 248 teenage boys moved into a former oil camp reopened over the weekend, with more arriving in the days that followed, Pfluger, that city’s congressman, said.The weeks-long journey for migrants from Central America can be arduous, across punishing terrain and often with limited supplies. As they seek, in many cases, to escape violence and economic instability in their home countries that has been made worse by the coronavirus pandemic and a pair of recent hurricanes, migrants can pay thousands of dollars to unreliable smugglers. Reports of sexual abuse and exploitation along the way are common.When unaccompanied minors reach the border, their conditions may not improve much at first. In interviews and public appearances this week, advocates, lawmakers, and federal officials described an immigration system buckling under the weight of the recent surge.Biden to Send FEMA to Border to Deal With Surge in Migrant Teens and ChildrenCBP intake facilities, like the one in El Paso, are not intended to house children, and some have already reached or surpassed their capacity, forcing immigration officials to fly migrants to less crowded areas along other parts of the border.“These Border Patrol facilities are absolutely horrific,” said Paola Luisi, director of Families Belong Together, a loose coalition of more than 250 groups that provide various services to undocumented people on both sides of the southern border. “Of the six children who died under the Trump administration, almost all six, except for one, were in CBP facilities.”Under a current court order, migrant children are only supposed to remain in the intake facilities for up to 72 hours before being moved to government-funded shelters that are better equipped to handle them, although the Department of Homeland Security admitted on Tuesday that that timeline was not always being met.“The Border Patrol facilities have become crowded with children and the 72-hour timeframe for the transfer of children from the Border Patrol to HHS is not always met,” Mayorkas said in a statement Tuesday.In a news conference last week, Troy Miller, the acting CBP commissioner, said showers are provided at least every 48 hours and that migrants are given three meals a day.On Saturday, the Biden administration directed personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the border to help open new sites and lessen the overcrowding.Since then, officials have begun plans to move migrants from the CBP facilities to emergency sites run by the Department of Health and Human Services, similar to the new facilities in Dallas and Midland, before the children can be placed in a shelter. According to Jeff Hild, an HHS deputy assistant secretary, a NASA airfield in Mountain View, California and another site in Homestead, Florida are also being considered for use in the near future, The New York Times reported.The Midland facility, a prefabricated camp with a 700-person capacity that has housed oil and gas workers in the past, has bedrooms with attached bathrooms where the young migrants will stay for likely two to four weeks, according to Pfluger, who also toured that facility on Monday.Officials chose the location because of its “turnkey nature,” Pfluger said, noting there will be ample space for the migrants to quarantine in case of a COVID outbreak.The White House, which has assiduously avoided the “crisis” label for the crush of undocumented children, maintains that the surge is a consequence of the Trump administration’s immigration policies—rather than the result of migrants seeing the new administration as a green light. Many of the children now entering the United States were initially turned back under the Migrant Protection Protocols last year, effectively leaving them stranded in northern Mexico until Biden reversed the migrant protection protocols for minors earlier this year. Adults and families that present themselves at the border are still being turned away now under a public health policy that was first instituted in the early days of the pandemic by the Trump administration, while the Biden team has since dropped that blockade for unaccompanied minors.“A lot of kids were in limbo in northern Mexico already,” said Leah Chavla, a senior policy adviser for the Women’s Refugee Commission’s migrant rights and justice program. “There’s a lot of people the last administration really left in danger, and it’s accelerated very quickly.”The inherent difficulty in procuring safe housing in the middle of a pandemic, she added, has exacerbated the problem.“Without COVID, the situation wouldn’t be nearly to this level,” Chavla said.In those extenuating circumstances, the government has backslid on many of its stated policies—as well as court-mandated rules—on the conditions in which children can be held in immigrant detention facilities, like the three-day policy mandated under the courts’ so-called Flores Agreement.The administration has characterized the current housing crunch as the least-bad of “few good options,” in the words of White House press secretary Jen Psaki.“None of these Border Patrol facilities are made for children, and we want to move them as quickly as possible into shelters and then into homes,” Psaki told reporters on Monday, adding that FEMA’s involvement would hopefully speed up that process. “The president is very focused on expediting what’s happening at the border at every step in the process.”Mayorkas was grilled on the Biden administration’s reversal of Trump-era policies of deterrence on Wednesday during an appearance before the House Homeland Security Committee, which committee Republicans blamed for the recent surge in migrant children at the border.“Why in the world did this administration… basically shred the Trump administration’s asylum agreements with Mexico and Central America?” asked Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), who called Trump’s policies that limited access to the asylum process “masterful” at preventing illegal immigration and called the current situation on the border a “crisis.”The secretary bristled at that characterization, and forcefully decried the use of family separation as a method of deterrence.“A crisis is when a nation is willing to rip a nine-year-old child out of the hands of his or her parent and separate that family to deter future immigration. That, to me, is a crisis,” Mayorkas said to McCaul, adding that the Biden administration was working to “ensure that we have an immigration system that works and that migration to our country is safe, orderly, and humane.”But to nonprofits that work on behalf of kids in the immigration system, those promises ring hollow.Surges of unaccompanied minors at the southern border have vexed Washington politicians before, notably in 2014 and 2019, under the Obama and Trump administrations, but the government infrastructure has not been updated to meet the problem, according to Sarah Pierce, a policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, a liberal-leaning Washington think tank.“I am heartened to hear rhetoric from this administration that they are aware of that problem and interested in changing it. The problem is that they’re dealing with a significant challenge at the southern border and reforming all of our southern border infrastructure and procedures to accommodate more mixed flows is difficult while they’re dealing with this challenge,” Pierce said.“The idea that DHS, which has $49 billion budget, can’t figure this out, to me, is the wrong conversation,” said Luisi, of Families Belong Together, noting that nonprofit groups that were left high and dry during the Trump administration were still able to cobble together critical services for undocumented people. “A bunch of ragtag NGOs could do it with one-millionth of the budget… because a child’s life was on the line.”“The administration really has an opportunity here to live by its values,” Luisi added, “to think about how we do right by the children’s families.”Options to relieve pressure on the CBP facilities include expanding the number of temporary housing facilities like those in Dallas and Midland, advocates say, as well as potentially expediting the licensing of traditional foster care facilities to house children in ORR or CBP custody. The Biden administration also recently lifted some limitations on the number of beds that traditional shelters that house migrant children (where the kids receive classroom education and are connected with family members or foster sponsors in the U.S.) had been under due to social distancing guidelines.But those more permanent solutions require a top-down rethinking of how children are handled in the immigration system, said Marielena Hincapie, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center.“The administration has to follow through on its commitment to address and invest in addressing the root causes because at the end of the day, the crisis is actually at the country of origin,” Hincapie said. “This is about my managing migration, and managing a migration flow that we expected! Because there’s none of this is unexpected.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Nowhere to Hide From Inflation Fears as Commodities Join Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Even commodity futures aren’t safe from the inflation fears that are gripping global markets. Crude oil plunged 7%, coffee had its biggest loss in two months, while corn and copper also tumbled.Fresh concerns that the Federal Reserve will let inflation accelerate sparked a selloff in most risk assets on Thursday. U.S. equities dropped from records and Treasury yields jumped. Those moves spilled over into commodities, with physical demand heavily tied into global growth expectations.Still, it was a bit of a paradox for commodities. The markets can sometimes benefit from an inflationary environment since investors think of the raw materials as a good place to find yield. But the inflation equation needs to be just right: Too much, especially if it’s coupled with concerns over economic growth and a higher dollar, and the inflation boost quickly turns into a drag amid deflated demand expectations.Commodities had a supercharged start to the year that saw crude surge more than 30% through Wednesday. Corn, soybeans and copper reached multi-year highs and lumber prices skyrocketed. Bulls took such a command that some traders were gearing up for a new supercycle of prolonged gains.The Reason Commodities Keep Rising? They’re a Home to YieldThat enthusiasm has come to a halt this week as slow vaccine rollouts sparked concern over how long it will be before consumption of energy, metals and grains returns to pre-pandemic levels. That was compounded by gains in the dollar, which make greenback-priced commodities less attractive as a store of value.“Treasury yields and the dollar are responding to the Fed, and that is currently having a negative impact on the commodities,” Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX, said in an email.The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index slumped 2.4%, the biggest drop since mid-September.West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined for a fifth session, the longest stretch of daily losses in more than a year. Global oil demand won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023, and growth will be subdued thereafter amid new working habits and a shift away from fossil fuels, the International Energy Agency said this week.Grain prices also fell. There are signs of improving growing conditions for some crop producers. Beneficial rains for soybeans in Argentina weighed on the market, while favorable weather in the U.S., Russia and Ukraine pressured wheat prices.Meanwhile, the gains for Treasury yields hurt demand for alternative assets like gold and silver, which don’t bear interest.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Mortgage Rates Climb to Highest Since June, Hitting 3.09%

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. mortgage rates rose for a fifth straight week, reaching the highest level in nearly in nine months.The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 3.09%, up from 3.05% last week and the highest since June 25, Freddie Mac data showed Thursday.Borrowing costs have been climbing since finding a nadir in January. While they remain low by historical standards, the rise threatens to crimp the pandemic housing rally. Mortgage companies posted record profits in 2020 amid a flood of applications to purchase homes and refinance debt.With Covid-19 vaccines and stimulus spending fueling optimism about an economic rebound, investors have been betting that inflation will accelerate. The yield on the 10-year Treasuries that guide mortgage rates has ticked up above 1.7% for the first time since January 2020.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Facing Shortages Seeks to Cut Corn and Soymeal Use in Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest importer of corn and soybeans, is seeking to reduce their use in livestock feed in an attempt to curb the country’s dependence on foreign supplies, according to an official publication.The top global pork producer has been buying record amounts of both commodities as demand for animal feed, cooking oil and industrial products outstrips the nation’s ability to produce them. China is tackling the issue by boosting support for farmers, raising productivity and reducing wastage, but demand continues to expand driven by economic growth and affluence.The agriculture ministry has drafted a plan to partly replace usage of corn and soybean meal with alternatives such as rice, wheat, potatoes and other oilseed meals, the China Swine Industry Journal said, posting an official ministry document, but gave no details on the target for substitution.The country’s corn demand may exceed 300 million tons by the year 2030, while soybean consumption could hit 120 million tons, which will have a huge impact on food security, the Journal said, citing unidentified experts. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates corn consumption at 289 million tons in 2020-21 and soybean demand at 116.7 million tons.The domestic corn market climbed to a record in January on increasing use of the grain for hog feed and for refining into starches and syrups, and on depleted state stockpiles. The government has encouraged feed mills to purchase wheat and rice from state stockpiles to replace corn.The country’s soybean imports exceeded 100 million tons in 2020 and corn shipments were more than 11 million tons. The USDA expects corn imports to reach 24 million tons in 2020-21, more than triple a year earlier.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sanjeev Gupta’s Trophy Deal Shows How He Built a Shaky Empire on Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- In early 2019, industrialist Sanjeev Gupta was trying to secure his biggest prize yet: a deal to buy a string of steel plants across Europe from ArcelorMittal SA. There was just one problem: he was struggling to find the cash.The European Commission insisted he invest more of his own money -- and take on less debt -- before it would approve the purchase. For Gupta, as on so many previous occasions, the answer came as a creative solution from financier Lex Greensill.Greensill’s company extended hundreds of millions of dollars of credit to Gupta’s businesses based on the inventories at his Australian assets. Problem solved, a few months later the ArcelorMittal deal was done.The tale of Gupta’s acquisition of the ArcelorMittal assets illustrates how the British-Indian entrepreneur built his empire by shuffling cash from one part of his business to another. The reporting, based on corporate filings spanning Australia, Singapore and the U.K., and interviews with two people with direct knowledge of the deal, suggests his ascent relied on clinching one deal after the next, raising new financing at every stage, and thus piling debt on top of debt -- much of it from Greensill.With his biggest lender now in insolvency, Gupta faces a reckoning. Without access to more Greensill financing, and with his ability to keep doing deals severely hampered, what will become of the so-called “savior of steel”?Range of ToolsGFG’s funding agreements reflected its strategy to improve operational and commercial performance at the assets, which represented a “a series of countercyclical investments,” a spokesman said in response to questions.“We have used a range of financing tools, including bonds, bank loans and asset based financing to fund the business. We have significantly improved the performance of our major businesses and are benefiting from strong steel, iron ore and aluminium markets.”Spokespeople for Greensill and ArcelorMittal declined to comment.Back in July 2019, Gupta was triumphant. Declaring himself “extremely proud,” he announced he was the new owner of seven steel mills in Romania, Czech Republic and four other European nations.Behind the scenes, Gupta had been imploring his employees for months to find cash for the deal, according to one of the people. It’s not unusual for buyers to borrow to fund their deals. But usually they inject a minimum chunk of their own money -- or equity -- to cushion the risk taken by their lenders in case the value of the asset should fall.After Gupta drummed up the additional cash, Brussels, which was involved because the ArcelorMittal assets were being sold to satisfy a European Commission requirement, declared itself satisfied with Liberty as a buyer.In its assessment, the Commission noted that while Liberty’s original proposal had “raised concerns” because it “would have been highly leveraged,” in the final version of the deal the equity contribution had increased, and represented 30% to 40% of the purchase price.But in reality that contribution had come thanks only to another debt, the people said: the borrowing from Greensill against Gupta’s Australian assets.A filing from Liberty OneSteel (Primary) UK Ltd., a holding company for the assets, shows that a A$1 billion facility was agreed in late February 2019 against the Australian inventories. As of the end of June 2019, A$280 million of it had been drawn, a different filing shows. Another Gupta-owned Australian entity, Liberty Infrabuild Ltd., borrowed A$233 million, also against inventories, its accounts show.Based on exchange rates at the time, those two amounts added up to about $360 million.Meanwhile, another of Gupta’s myriad companies -- Singapore-registered Liberty Primary Steel & Mining Pte Ltd. -- injected $350 million into a newly formed holding company, which in turn consummated the deal with ArcelorMittal.A spokesperson for the European Commission declined to comment on the details of the transaction, saying that it “continues monitoring the implementation of the divestiture commitment by ArcelorMittal.”Announcing the deal’s completion, Gupta said the European steel mills would “form a key part of our global steel strategy.”But they also had a more immediate benefit: access to even more cash. Once again, the source of the financing was Greensill, but this time on an even larger scale: Gupta got 2.2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in new credit facilities secured on the assets he had bought from ArcelorMittal, according to company filings -- far more than the 740 million euro sale price.The dizzying pace at which Gupta has executed deals over the past three years made it hard for anyone outside his inner circle to keep up with. With the new firepower generated by the ArcelorMittal deal and Greensill’s financial alchemy, he barely paused for breath.Two weeks after the deal closed, he bought back hundreds of millions of dollars in bonds from GAM Holding AG, allowing the fund manager to draw a line under a scandal that had claimed the job of its star trader Tim Haywood and threatened to engulf Greensill and Gupta.Within months, Gupta announced more deals: an Australian pipe manufacturer, a steel mill in Louisiana, and a Belgian aluminum plant.By August 2019, Gupta had repaid the borrowing against his Australian inventories. In its place, he agreed a new credit line with Greensill -- this time based on his Australian assets’ “future receivables,” according to a corporate filing.It was a type of financing Gupta would come to rely on more and more. In his witness statement on his company’s insolvency earlier this month, Lex Greensill said that Gupta’s group of companies, known as GFG Alliance, was “heavily dependent” on Greensill’s financing, “particularly finance through the future accounts receivable programs.”Read: Coal Miner’s Suit Shines Light On Greensill’s Unusual MethodsBy the second half of 2020, Greensill faced mounting pressure to reduce exposure to GFG.Around the same time, Gupta was gearing up for his most ambitious deal yet: an offer to buy the vast steelmaking operations of German giant Thyssenkrupp AG. If successful, the purchase would bring the promise of new financing -- this time, Gupta announced in October, from Credit Suisse Group AG.Just a month ago, the Thyssenkrupp deal fell apart, amid disagreements on value and also concerns about Gupta’s ability to finance the deal, Bloomberg reported at the time. Credit Suisse declined to comment.Shortly after, Gupta’s key financier, Greensill, filed for insolvency.With Gupta’s run of acquisitions brought to a halt, there’s still a vital deal left to do: the one to save his own company.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasury Yields Top 1.75% After Powell Spurs Bets on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields breached key levels as traders boosted bets the Federal Reserve will allow inflation to overshoot amid an economic rebound.Yields on the benchmark 10-year note climbed as much as 11 basis points to 1.75% -- the highest since January 2020, while the 30-year jumped to 2.5% for the first time since August 2019. Market measures of inflation expectations are near multi-year highs, with traders paring back bets the Fed would start tightening as soon as late next year. The dollar rebounded against its major peers. Treasury yields pared some gains but remained elevated during New York morning trading.The moves came after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated he wasn’t concerned over the recent surge in long-term yields -- with his focus still on whether financial conditions remained accommodative. Rates have surged this year on expectations that stimulus spending and vaccine rollouts will fuel a sharper economic recovery and a pickup in inflation.“Powell has given the green light to higher 10- and 30-year yields as progress out of the pandemic accelerates,” said BMO Capital Markets’ Ian Lyngen. “Underlying inflation expectations remain elevated and will remain a bedrock of the bearish trend in Treasuries until those assumptions are challenged. For now, it doesn’t pay to fight the cheaper and steeper yield curve.”Futures volumes surged after the benchmark 10-year yield broke past 1.7%, giving way to another bout of selling. Treasuries were already facing modest pressure in Asian hours before flows accelerated at the start of the London session and yields climbed to fresh highs in New York morning trading. Long positions amassed ahead of the Fed meeting were unwound, adding to the selloff.Block trades throughout the session kept the long-end under pressure, with cash buying later emerging as the gap between the 7- and 30-year yield pushed to the flattest levels of the day. The belly of the curve experienced large moves, with the five-year yield climbing as much as 10 basis points to just under 0.90% and the seven-year rate pushing ahead as much as 11.2 basis points to just shy of 1.39%, the highest since February 2020.Treasury 10-year yields are likely to hit 2% as traders are “coming to the view that stronger U.S. growth, and a Fed more tolerant of higher inflation, mean there is further upside for bond yields,” said Khoon Goh, strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.“The overall tone from the Fed leaves the back end of the curve largely unprotected,” wrote ING Groep NV strategists led by Padhraic Garvey. There is “no real barrier to a test higher in the 10-year yield in the coming weeks.”The reaction was more muted in European rates markets, with the European Central Bank striking a more concerned tone than the Fed on rising yields. That helped briefly push the spread between benchmark U.S. Treasuries and German bunds above 200 basis points for the first time in over a year. The comparable gap in real yields also widened to its largest since March 2020. Meanwhile, U.K. gilts pared losses after the Bank of England maintained its pace of stimulus and said it won’t tighten monetary policy until there’s clear evidence of an economic recovery.READ: U.S. Traders Hitting ‘Sell Button’ Push ECB Into Tight CornerWhile many including BlackRock Inc. say expectations for sustained inflation gains are misplaced, others note the risk of a substantial overshoot as being real. Deutsche Bank AG strategists see the U.S. 10-year yield rising to as much as 3% if price increases materialize sooner than expected.“The Fed’s steady as she goes approach may clarify the fact that it intends to be reactive than pre-emptive but this does not address the uncertainty regarding the outlook for inflation,” said Richard McGuire, the head of rates strategy at Rabobank. “Investors cannot rely upon the bank getting ahead of the curve should that prove necessary.”(Adds details on block trades, updates pricing in sixth paragraph, butterfly spread chart after eighth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strong Buying Volume Over $1744.30 Could Fuel Surge into $1787.30

    The direction of the April Comex gold futures contract on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the short-term pivot at $1744.30.

  • Morgan Stanley urges Bitcoin investors to proceed with caution

    Multinational investment bank Morgan Stanley has urged investors to proceed with caution on cryptocurrencies as the asset class remains in its infancy in terms of price discovery.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq drops 3%, tech stocks slide as Treasury yields jump

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were lower on Thursday as Treasury yields resumed their march higher, igniting another drop in technology stocks.

  • China’s Tuya Is Poised to Raise $915 Million in U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuya Inc., a Chinese software company backed by New Enterprise Associates and Tencent Holdings Ltd., raised $915 million in a U.S. initial public offering priced above its marketed range.The company priced its sale of 43.59 million American depositary shares at $21 each, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. Tuya had marketed the shares at $17 to $20 each.At $915 million, the listing ranks as the second-biggest U.S. IPO this year by a Chinese company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, after RLX Technology Inc. raised $1.6 billion in January.The shares, representing one Class A common share, would give the company a market value of $11.8 billion based on the outstanding stock listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.The company’s cloud computing platform is used by businesses to deploy, connect and manage large numbers and different types of smart devices, according to its filings. Tuya said it plans to use the IPO proceeds for research and development, investment in tech and infrastructure and other general corporate purposes.Tuya had a net loss of $67 million on revenue of $180 million in 2020.The offering was led by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp. and China International Capital Corp. The shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TUYA.(Updates with details from term sheet from first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How China’s Digital Yuan Could Go Global

    China has been quietly testing platforms where the digital yuan can be freely traded with other fiat currencies.

  • Dalio Says Inflation Heightens Risk of an Earlier Fed Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, said rising inflation could force the Federal Reserve to raise rates earlier than anticipated.“Think of the economy as being like an individual and their pulse is dropping,” Dalio said in an interview with David Westin on Bloomberg TV. “When the pulse is dropping the doctors come running in with the stimulant and they inject the stimulant. Now that the economy is rebounding inflation pressures are rebounding.”Dalio’s remarks are in line with comments Greg Jensen, his co-chief investment officer, made this week. He said that he expected economic conditions and inflation will adjust faster than either markets or the Fed are expecting.Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed on Wednesday that the central bank won’t raise interest rates until the U.S. economy shows tangible evidence that it has fully healed from Covid-19.“Our basic situation is that we are spending a lot more money than we’re earning,” Dalio said in the interview.In a LinkedIn post this week, Dalio wrote that “the economics of investing in bonds (and most financial assets) has become stupid. Rather than get paid less than inflation why not instead buy stuff — any stuff — that will equal inflation or better?”He also said in the post that assets in the mature developed reserve currency countries will underperform the Asian emerging markets, including China, adding that Chinese bond holdings by international investors are rising fast.Dalio’s flagship hedge fund, Pure Alpha II, lost about 1% so far this year, following a record 12.6% decline in 2020. The $150 billion firm saw several institutional clients pull their money in the wake of the poor performance last year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei CFO lawyer argues examination by border agents was not legitimate

    A lawyer representing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou told a Canadian court on Thursday that border agents who questioned her at the airport were "untruthful" when they said they handed over Meng's phone passcodes to police by accident. In the last phase of arguments leading to a final hearing of Meng's extradition case, defence lawyer Tony Paisana told a British Columbia Supreme Court judge the agents abused their statutory powers, and would not have acted as they did if they were conducting a "bona fide" border exam. He asked why the agents took Meng's electronic devices but did not search them, and why they asked for passcodes when they knew they would not use them.

  • Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

    As the global economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, commodities are rallying, but three of them are booming in particular

  • U.S. FCC Moves Toward Banning More Chinese Wireless Carriers

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Federal Communications Commission moved toward barring China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. and ComNet from the U.S., calling the Chinese telecommunications carriers a security risk controlled by Beijing.The action against two of China’s three major telecommunications operators was decided by a 4-0 vote by agency. It continues a security crackdown that earlier touched Chinese gear makers Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. In 2019, the FCC barred China Mobile Ltd. from the U.S. market over national security concerns.ComNet, a subsidiary of Pacific Networks Corp., and the unit formally known as China Unicom (Americas) Operations Ltd. were told in April by the FCC to show they are independent from the Chinese government, or face a proceeding that could result in ejection from the U.S. market. With its vote Wednesday the FCC began those proceedings.“These companies are indirectly owned and controlled by the Chinese government,” Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said at the meeting. “There is strong reason to believe that they will have to comply with requests from the Chinese government and advance its goals and policies.”The move is another sign the Biden administration doesn’t plan to alter course when it comes to China, pushing ahead with measures started under Donald Trump, whose tenure was marked by a willingness to confront Beijing over longstanding grievances. The integrity of U.S. phone networks has emerged as a key point of contention as the world’s two largest economies continue to joust over a range of issues, including network security, trade and responsibility for the spread of the coronavirus.The Chinese companies may present evidence in proceedings set in motion by the vote, the FCC said in news releases. Rosenworcel said U.S. agencies had “recommended to us that there are not mitigation measures that would be able to address this problem.”China Unicom said in a statement after the FCC action that it has operated in the U.S. for nearly 20 years through a subsidiary that fully complies with the law. It said it “expects a thorough, fair and fact-based review of the company’s conduct by the FCC.”In a June filing, China Unicom said it had followed rules and there was no basis to oust it from the U.S.China’s three major state-owned carriers -- China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom -- have seen their shares whipsawed since the U.S. started targeting them last April. The New York Stock Exchange delisted the companies in January to comply with an executive order by Trump, triggering more declines in Hong Kong, but much of those losses have been recouped since, buoyed by growth in China, where they operate most of their business.China Unicom rose as much as 2.4% Thursday in Hong Kong. Contention PointIn a June 1 filing, Pacific Networks and ComNet told the FCC their operations aren’t subject to Chinese government control. They said their “successful business records have been matched by their record of compliance with the commission’s regulatory requirements.” Their parent company is state-owned Citic Group Corp., the companies said.Citic Group didn’t immediately respond to emails requesting comment Thursday. Comnet didn’t reply to an email. The FCC earlier commenced a proceeding asking whether to end China Telecom (Americas) Corp.’s permission to operate in the U.S.U.S. security agencies in a Nov. 16 filing at the FCC said China Unicom is controlled by Beijing “and therefore is vulnerable to exploitation, influence, and control by that government.” Its operations in the U.S. provide opportunities for economic espionage, theft of trade secrets, and the potential for disrupting U.S. communications, officials with the Justice Department and Commerce Department said in the filing.China Unicom links to U.S. networks at 11 places where it has installed routers, according to the security agencies’ filing. The company leases circuits from U.S. carriers, and has relationships with AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and CenturyLink Inc., according to the filing.In a separate Nov. 16 filing to the FCC that addressed Pacific Networks and ComNet, the U.S. agencies cited “potential use of Chinese information technology firms as routine and systemic espionage platforms.” Ownership by government-controlled Citic raises concerns the companies “will be forced to comply with Chinese government requests, including requests for communications intercepts,” the agencies said.The Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations in a report issued June 9 branded Chinese government-owned carriers as a threat, and urged the FCC to complete its review of the companies’ status in a “timely” manner.Separately Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department issued subpoenas for multiple but unnamed Chinese communications providers as part of a review into potential national-security risks. The department called the subpoenas an important step for collecting information to make a determination for possible action to protect the security of American companies and workers, and said that it hopes to work cooperatively with the companies in the review.(Updates with Commerce Department subpoenas in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Seen Needing More U.S. Corn to Plug Domestic Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the biggest corn consumer after the U.S., is still short of the feed grain, and more overseas purchases are likely.Asia’s top economy has to nourish the world’s largest hog herds and supply a growing local refining industry, which produces everything from sweeteners to starches and alcohol. The increased demand this year and in future years comes as the country grapples with limited amounts of productive farmland.The U.S. reported sales of more than 1 million tons of corn to China on Tuesday, a day after the government said weekly export inspections climbed to the highest level in at least 26 years. The announcement of the latest sales coincides with an in-person meeting of top U.S. and Chinese envoys this week in Alaska, the first since President Joe Biden took office in January. More large purchases are possible soon because of strong demand from the refining industry as well as from feed mills, said Meng Jinhui, a senior analyst with Shengda Futures in Beijing. While feed mills can use cheap state wheat or imported sorghum to replace corn, refiners’ only option is corn, Meng said.China’s corn imports could eventually climb as high as 40 million tons this calendar year from 11 million tons in 2020, according to Meng. The latest estimate from the U.S. Department of Agriculture puts purchases at 24 million tons in the 2020-21 marketing year, more than triple a year earlier.Still, this latest round of buying may not be as aggressive as earlier this year, when China booked almost 6 million tons of U.S. corn in a week, because local prices have eased from records, said Feng Lichen, chief analyst with industry portal www.yumi.com.cn. The premium of domestic over Chicago corn peaked in January and is now about $200 a ton, data compiled by Bloomberg show.Corn areas jostle for space with soybeans in the country’s northeast, and the question is how much will plantings rise this year in response to high prices. Wang Yanlong, who runs a farm cooperative in Heilongjiang province, the top corn area, said it bought 20% more seeds this year, hoping to expand the crop on all of its 350 hectares of farmland when sowing gets underway in May.The farm will shift all of the area that was under soybeans last year to corn, and he believes that lots of nearby state farms will do something similar by reducing areas under other crops, such as melons. Corn shortages drove Dalian futures to a record in January, and prices jumped more than 40% in 2020.The country’s northern regions are expected to grow more corn on acreage expanded for wheat, said Shengda’s Meng. Corn in the north will be planted on the same piece of land after the wheat is harvested in June. The shift of more farmland to grains, including corn, and away from other cash crops, will be driven politically this year to ensure food security, said Feng.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold falls over 1% as yields surge, palladium at 1-year peak

    Gold prices dropped more than 1% on Thursday as a surge in U.S. bond yields and a firmer dollar hammered bullion's appeal, while palladium jumped as much as 7% on strong demand prospects amid supply disruption worries. Spot gold was down 0.9% at $1,729.31 an ounce by 11:55 a.m. EDT (1555 GMT), after touching its highest since March 1 at $1,755.25. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,728.50.

  • Mortgage rates are the highest in 9 months, though still historically low

    Experts are warning would-be borrowers that rates are likely to keep going up.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks reach records after Fed raises economic outlook, but suggests near-zero rates through 2023

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday morning as investors awaited a key monetary policy decision and updated economic outlook from the Federal Reserve

  • Oil Supertankers Losing Millions Are a Bullish Vaccine Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- The market for moving oil across the world’s oceans is currently so bad that owners of the industry’s biggest supertankers are actually subsidizing the delivery of cargoes.Strange to think, then, that shares of two of the market’s biggest pureplay owners -- Euronav NV and Frontline Ltd. -- have been steadily rallying since early February. It’s because the oil tanker sector is emerging as a hot coronavirus vaccine play.The coronavirus has ravaged both global oil demand and supply, rendering the fees that owners charge for individual cargo deliveries little short of disastrous. But industry executives, shipbrokers and analysts all say there’s reason to be bullish: the more oil is kept off the market now, the harder the snapback will be as vaccination programs help to revive global oil demand -- and with it the flow of cargoes.“We are probably never going to experience a demand increase similar to what we are likely to see over the next nine months for tankers,” said Eirik Haavaldsen, a shipping analyst at Pareto Securities AS in Oslo. “Six months down the road, we will have higher OPEC+ production because the world is going to consume a lot more oil as vaccines take effect and economies recover.”Coming BackIt’s an optimism that already filtered into the oil market. Banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have all hiked their crude-price forecasts over the past few months in anticipation of stellar summer demand as vaccination programs take effect.The International Energy Agency says world oil consumption will be back approaching 100 million barrels a day by the end of the year, about 6% higher than the first quarter. In a report Wednesday, the agency said OPEC+ could quickly bring supply back if oil markets tighten.For now though, rates for the industry’s biggest tankers are in the doldrums. OPEC and its allies surprised markets earlier this month, by keeping existing output cuts for at least a month longer than the oil market had been anticipating.Oil tankers competing to move 2-million-barrel cargoes from the Middle East to China have lost an average of about $2,800 a day in the so-called on-the-spot charter market since the start of February, data from the Baltic Exchange data show.That compares with earnings of about $250,000 a day a year ago, when a downturn in the oil market had oil traders storing fuels at sea on every type of vessel that they could find.Other parts of the shipping market are already strengthening. The Baltic Dry Index, a gauge of ships hauling commodities like coal and iron ore is at a five-month high, while container shipping rates have also soared amid a spate of global inventory restocking.There are signs that tanker owners are waiting it out for better times too. Normally, such catastrophic earnings would reshape the supply of vessels, with ships either being scrapped on the beaches of India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, or sitting idle in bays and harbors off the coasts of countries like Indonesia and Malaysia.So far, there’s little sign of either happening -- despite ships having their highest scrap values since late 2014.But there are also relatively few new vessels being built either, further reducing the incentive for some owners to succumb to weak rates now.The outlook for vessel supply is the most bullish since 2003, according to Frode Morkedal, an analyst at Clarksons Platou AS, a unit of the world’s biggest shipbroker. And the prospects for demand look positive too.“Shipping is a leveraged bet on the world economy and commodity prices,” analysts including Morkedal said. “The tanker market is expected to quickly recover.”(Updates with IEA comments in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.