Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Meeting Results
CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting held in Bogotá, Colombia on June 24, 2022 (the "Meeting") holders of common shares of Canacol: (i) re-elected Charle Gamba, Michael Hibberd, David Winter, Gregory D. Elliott, Francisco Diaz, Juan Argento, Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco and Ariel Merenstein to the Board of Directors; (ii) appointed KPMG LLP, as Canacol's auditors; and (iii) re-approved the omnibus long-term incentive plan of the Corporation.
The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Charle Gamba
91,249,102
98.7
%
1,214,972
1.3
%
Michael Hibberd
80,583,738
87.2
%
11,886,136
12.9
%
David Winter
80,719,362
87.3
%
11,750,512
12.7
%
Gregory D. Elliott
80,769,740
87.3
%
11,700,134
12.7
%
Francisco Diaz
80,887,656
87.5
%
11,581,218
12.5
%
Juan Argento
80,634,212
87.2
%
11,835,662
12.8
%
Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco
79,140,789
85.6
%
13,329,086
14.4
%
Ariel Merenstein
90,718,187
98.1
%
1,764,542
1.9
%
Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated May 13, 2022 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting each available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Canacol
Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNEC, respectively.
