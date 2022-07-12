Canada and the ɬaʔamɩn Nation announce important infrastructure investments

TISHOSUM, qathet Regional District, ɬaʔamɩn Nation traditional territory, BC, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, joined Hegus (Chief) John Hackett of the ɬaʔamɩn (Tla'amin) Nation, a self-governing Modern Treaty Nation, to mark major investments in community infrastructure. The funding will support ɬaʔamɩn Nation's infrastructure goals across its water and sewer systems, drainage, roads, bridges, and community buildings. The Government of Canada is providing a total of $7.3 million towards the projects through the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund (ICIF).

The ICIF, announced in Budget 2021, provides recipients with the flexibility to design and deliver infrastructure projects that make the most sense for their communities. For Indigenous Self-Governing and Modern Treaty partners, some of these projects are expected to include upgrades to water systems, the construction of cultural and community facilities, and the building of new homes for current residents and future growth.

The ICIF builds on allocations from the Gaps-Closing Infrastructure Fund announced in Budget 2018. The ɬaʔamɩn Nation applied approximately $2.5 million towards a 10-unit multiplex housing facility and has leveraged the remaining funds of approximately $1 million to construct a child development resource centre. To date, $94.2 million over four years has been dedicated to British Columbia-based Self-Governing and Modern Treaty Nations.

The Government of Canada is working to reduce social and economic inequities between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities and is making immediate, long-term investments to help close critical infrastructure gaps.

Quotes

"We understand the importance of closing social and economic inequities between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. Supporting immediate infrastructure needs, as determined by Indigenous partners, will create jobs and build healthier, safer, and thriving communities in the long term. With this historic investment, the ɬaʔamɩn Nation will determine their own priorities according to their vision of self-determination, and improve the well-being of their members."

Story continues

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"Tla'amin Nation has recently created a Community Infrastructure Service Plan which provides a strategic framework for managing all of Tla'amin Nation's community infrastructure services. This 30-year plan addresses water, sewer, drainage, roads, bridges, and all community buildings. The ICIF funding will provide an important contribution towards meeting the goals of our Community Infrastructure Service Plan.

Hegus (Chief) John Hackett

ɬaʔamɩn Nation

Quick facts

Budget 2021 proposes distinctions-based investments of $6 billion over five years, starting in 2021-22, with $388.9 million ongoing, to support infrastructure in Indigenous communities, including:

- $4.3 billion over four years, starting in 2021–22, for the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund, a distinctions-based fund to support immediate demands, as prioritized by Indigenous partners, with shovel-ready infrastructure projects in First Nations, including with Modern Treaty and Self-governing First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Nation communities.

- $1.7 billion over five years, starting in 2021–22, with $388.9 million ongoing, to support the operation and maintenance of First Nations community infrastructure on reserve.

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tlaaminnation/

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/12/c9442.html