Canada to announce all new cars must be zero emissions by 2035-report

New cars are parked in rows after arriving by ship at Annacis Island

(Reuters) - Canada will announce next week that all new cars will have to be zero emissions by 2035, the Toronto Star reported on Sunday, as Ottawa is set to unveil new regulations in the latest example of countries around the world pushing for electrification.

New rules, known as the Electric Vehicle Availability Standard, will also shorten the wait times to get an electric vehicle (EV), a senior government official was cited as saying by the publication.

Zero-emission vehicles - which include battery electric, plug-in and hydrogen models - must represent 20% of all new car sales in 2026, 60% in 2030 and 100% in 2035, the Toronto Star cited the official as saying.

Officials at Canada's environment ministry were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Allision Lampert; Editing by Sandra Maler)