Canada announces full membership in the Eureka network

OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadians are natural innovators, creating ideas and technologies that benefit a multitude of sectors and industries, both here at home and internationally. Supporting international collaboration and efforts to enhance cooperation among countries leads to better research results, as well as a more robust pathway to commercializing innovative research and development.

Today, at the Eureka Global Innovation Summit in Estoril, Portugal, Ambassador Stéphane Dion, Special Envoy to the European Union (E.U.) and Europe, officially signed Canada's full membership in the Eureka network.

With the goal of increasing competitiveness in world markets, Eureka brings together SMEs, large companies, research centres, universities, and other innovators from Eureka countries to work together on market-driven industrial research and development (R&D). While Canada has participated in Eureka for 10 years as an associate member, full membership will allow Canada to contribute more fully to the goals of the network and create even more opportunities for Canadian innovators to work with international partners.

The National Research Council of Canada (NRC), through the Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP), manages Canada's Eureka National Office and provides Canadian innovators with a first contact point and access to the expansive global network. This unique and powerful platform has made it easier for Canadian innovators to accelerate their growth through access to global value chains and collaboration with international partners.

Quick Facts

Eureka was established in 1985 as an agreement between 18 countries and the European Commission to foster competitiveness and market integration and to encourage R&D cooperation. Since then, it has expanded to include over 45 economies (in Europe and beyond) that provide funding and support to organizations collaborating on international R&D projects.

NRC IRAP connects Canadian SMEs to potential partners and opportunities through Eureka. Canadian SMEs participating in Eureka projects receive advisory services and funding support from NRC IRAP.

Since joining Eureka in 2012, Canada has supported more than 300 participants in projects with over 600 partners from 34 countries with a total project value of 400 million Euros.

Story continues

Quotes



"Eureka is an essential resource for Canadian companies to innovate and collaborate with our trusted international partners. Through networks like this one, we can enhance cooperation among countries to grow our economy and bring companies and people together. This full membership in the Eureka network further demonstrates Canada's leadership in science and innovation on the international stage."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The challenges facing humanity from climate change to pandemic preparedness, decarbonizing energy to bolstering cybersecurity, all require optimal cooperation between our scientists and innovators. Canada welcomes the opportunity to join Eureka as a full member which will significantly augment our perspectives for co-innovation."

Ambassador Stéphane Dion

Special Envoy to the European Union (E.U.) and Europe

"The National Research Council of Canada believes strongly in the value of international co-innovation as a pathway to growth for Canadian innovators and we are committed to ensuring they have access to the expertise, knowledge and resources to grow and reach these new markets. Canada's full membership in Eureka will allow us to continue to work together and achieve our shared visions and goals faster, and with greater impact on Canadians and the world."

Iain Stewart

President, National Research Council of Canada

Related links

Stay connected

Follow the National Research Council of Canada on social media.

Twitter: @nrc_cnrc , Instagram: @nrc_cnrc and LinkedIn .

SOURCE National Research Council Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/22/c0866.html