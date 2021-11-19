Canada’s “Arrival Advisor” Project Receives UNAOC-BMW Group Intercultural Innovation Award

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Arrival Advisor” project of the PeaceGeeks Society in Canada was selected as one of ten global grassroots initiatives to receive the prestigious Intercultural Innovation Award from the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group, during an Awards Ceremony held last night at the German Pavilion of the Dubai EXPO 2020, within the margins of the thematic week on Tolerance and Inclusivity. The selection process was highly competitive, with over 1,100 applications received from 120 countries.

PeaceGeeks Society’s “Arrival Advisor” project connects refugees and immigrants to trusted settlement and service information so they can plan their settlement journey in Canada. With Arrival Advisor, users are able to access information and resources personalized to their needs both anonymously and offline after downloading the app. Through this endeavor, PeaceGeeks promotes information awareness, social inclusion, and integration.

“PeaceGeeks is honored to receive such a prestigious international award, especially one that celebrates innovations to create greater intercultural understanding. Future societies will be increasingly diverse; we are grateful this award will help more newcomers connect with free, trusted, personalized resources and information through the Arrival Advisor app as early as possible, so that they can feel a greater sense of belonging in their new home," said Jennifer Freeman, CEO of PeaceGeeks.

The Intercultural Innovation Award supports grassroots initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue and understanding, thereby contributing to peace, cultural diversity, and more inclusive societies. This year, the Awards Ceremony was chaired by the High Representative for UNAOC and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, H.E. Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, and Ms. Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Human Resources at BMW Group.

In addition to a financial grant, PeaceGeeks Society will receive capacity-building and mentorship support from UNAOC, the BMW Group and Accenture to help strengthen the “Arrival Advisor” project and ensure its sustainable growth. This model of collaboration between the United Nations and the private sector creates a more profound impact, as partners provide their respective expertise to ensure the sustainable growth of each supported project.

