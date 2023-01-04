Canada asset management market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the Canada asset management market size is estimated to grow by USD 20,974.2 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 14.57% during the forecast period. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report
Canada asset management market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
Bargaining Power of Buyers
The threat of New Entrants
Threat of Rivalry
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Threat of Substitutes
Canada asset management market – Customer Landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Canada asset management market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on class type (equity, fixed income, alternative investment, hybrid, and cash management), component (solution and service), and sourcing (pension funds and insurance companies, individual investors, corporate investors, and other sources).
The market share growth of the equity segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the rising investment of the population into the capital market to achieve a higher internal rate of return (IRR) aided by the propelling urge to diversify income across different asset classes.
Canada asset management market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The market is driven by the increase in the number of HNWIs.
Over recent years, there has been a considerable rise in the number of HNWIs globally.
The HNWIs have relatively larger levels of investment and wealth portfolios, and hence require wealth managers or wealth advisors to manage their portfolios, estate planning, asset protection, and tax management.
Wealth management companies protect HNWIs from government authorities, lawsuits, and other external threats. They work closely with HNWI clients to get a better understanding of their financial goals.
With increasing number of HNWIs, the demand for financial services is increasing. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the Canada asset management market.
Leading trends influencing the market
The growth of mutual fund assets in developing nations is identified as the key trend in the market.
The robust performance of the equity markets and net inflows to equity schemes in developing nations have led to the growth of the mutual fund sector globally.
For instance, in India, the individual investors assets held by mutual funds increased in value from INR 17.18 trillion (0.23 USD trillion) in February 2021 to INR 21.02 trillion (0.28) in February 2022, a rise of 22.32%.
Similarly, the institutional asset worth in the country increased by 16.08% from INR 15.11 trillion (USD 0.20 trillion) in February 2021 to INR 17.54 trillion (USD 0.24 trillion) in February 2022.
Such developments are creating significant opportunities for players in the market, which is positively influencing the market growth.
Major challenges hindering market growth
Transaction risks associated with financial records is hindering the growth of the market.
When performing financial transactions between countries, the currency rate may change before the transaction is completed.
For example, if the foreign currency has appreciated against the dollar, the person may earn a profit. On the other hand, if the foreign currency has depreciated against the dollar, it will lead to loss.
Such transaction risks are reducing the growth potential in the market.
What are the key data covered in this asset management market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the asset management market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the asset management market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the asset management market industry across Canada
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of asset management market vendors
Asset Management Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
141
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.57%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 20974.2 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
19.48
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive
Key companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Allianz SE, Aviva Plc, BlackRock Inc., BNY Mellon
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for,
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Asset management market in Canada 2017 - 2021
4.2 Class type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Sourcing Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Component
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Component
6.3 Solution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Component
7 Market Segmentation by Sourcing
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Sourcing
7.3 Pension funds and insurance companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Individual investors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Corporate investors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Other sources - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by Sourcing
8 Market Segmentation by Class Type
8.1 Market segments
8.2 Comparison by Class Type
8.3 Equity - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.4 Fixed income - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.5 Alternative investment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.6 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.7 Cash management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.8 Market opportunity by Class Type
9 Customer Landscape
9.1 Customer landscape overview
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 ABB Ltd.
12.4 Allianz SE
12.5 BlackRock Inc.
12.6 BNY Mellon Securities Corp.
12.7 Brookfield Business Partners LP
12.8 Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce
12.9 CI Global Asset Management
12.10 Credit Agricole SA
12.11 FMR LLC
12.12 Manulife Financial Corp.
12.13 Power Corp. of Canada
12.14 Royal Bank of Canada
12.15 The Bank of Nova Scotia
12.16 The Capital Group Companies Inc.
12.17 The Toronto Dominion Bank
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
