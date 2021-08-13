U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.50
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,399.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,068.00
    -10.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.90
    -2.60 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.71
    -0.38 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.90
    +3.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • Vix

    15.59
    -0.47 (-2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3910
    -0.0310 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,767.66
    -1,135.71 (-2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,120.46
    -33.12 (-2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.41
    -46.61 (-0.17%)
     

Canada and British Columbia invest to revitalize Lions Bay Beach Park

·3 min read

LIONS BAY, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and British Columbia continue to invest in local infrastructure during this unprecedented time to meet the needs of communities, enhance peoples' quality of life, and support economic recovery from COVID-19.

Today, Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Municipal Affairs, and Ron McLaughlin, Mayor, Village of Lions Bay, announced funding to revitalize the Lions Bay Beach Park, an important part of the community's recreation infrastructure.

The Lions Bay Beach Park revitalization will replace a number of structures to improve accessibility and the quality of community infrastructure. The washroom bunker will be replaced with a new facility; playground structures will be installed; and a new boat storage rack and rehabilitated jetty will be added for public enjoyment of recreational water activities. The project also includes new accessible pathways to the beach and covered picnic areas. Upgrading the park facilities will provide a modern and inclusive outdoor space for the community.

The Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia are investing over $784,000 in this project through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program's Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream. Canada is contributing $428,175, British Columbia is contributing $356,777, and the Village of Lions Bay is contributing $285,486.

Quotes

"Public recreation facilities are essential to provide safe, accessible, and enjoyable spaces that allow our communities to be healthy and liveable. This project will revitalize the Lions Bay Beach Park's facilities to improve accessibility, and allow residents and visitors of all ages and abilities to enjoy a more inclusive outdoor space. Through collaboration with our provincial and municipal partners, we are upgrading our communities' most cherished recreational infrastructure to build a cleaner, more resilient, and inclusive British Columbia."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Revitalizing the Lions Bay Beach park will open up the beach area for kids to play safely and for families and individuals to access amenities and fully enjoy the beautiful outdoors in Lions Bay for generations to come. Together with the federal government, we are investing in infrastructure that helps improve people's health and well-being, promotes active lifestyles and connects people and communities through culture and recreation."

Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Municipal Affairs

"The Lions Bay Beach Park is the principle outdoor recreation facility and gathering place for the entire community and enhances the attractiveness of Lions Bay as a community for current and potential residents and businesses. The revitalized park will improve accessibility of community amenities and recreational opportunities for both residents and visitors from throughout the region."

Ron McLaughlin, Mayor, Village of Lions Bay

Quick facts

  • Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

  • $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

  • Across B.C., the Government of Canada has invested more than $4.4 billion in over 600 infrastructure projects since 2015 under the Investing in Canada Plan.

  • The Province is investing $3.6 billion over a 10-year period under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for British Columbia's infrastructure initiatives.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program in British Columbia
www.gov.bc.ca/Investing-in-Canada-Infrastructure-Program

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/12/c6607.html

Recommended Stories

  • Green Brick Stock Composite Hits Near-Best 96 Rating

    Green Brick Partners saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating rise to 96 Thursday, up from 93 the day before.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tanking Today

    After popping on Wednesday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) have since retreated, falling nearly 6% on Wednesday and continuing to tumble Thursday. As of 2:15 p.m. EDT, Plug Power's stock is down 4.3% on the day. Instead, investors seem to be reacting to some negative press that hydrogen energy is receiving.

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Slumped Today

    On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed its $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill containing at least $9 billion in funding for various fuel cell technologies. This was a clear win for a company with a name like FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), shares of which surged 4% on the day the bill passed. Today is Wednesday, and today, FuelCell stock is down 9.2% (as of 3:25 p.m. EDT).

  • Rand Paul reveals his wife invested in remdesivir parent company Gilead Sciences at the start of the pandemic

    Congressional members are required to disclose stock trades within 45 days. Rand Paul’s reporting came 16 months late.

  • EV Tax-Credit Plan Disappoints. It’s a Setback for Tesla and Its Rivals.

    An amendment to the $3.5 trillion spending bill would mean only people earning less than $100,000, buying vehicles for less than $40,000, would get a credit.

  • Explaining the infrastructure bill's impact on cryptocurrency

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains why the cryptocurrency community isn't excited about the bipartisan infrastructure bill.&nbsp;

  • Kansas City does not recommend Canadian Pacific's new proposal, sticks with CN

    CP Rail presented a new $27 billion offer for U.S. peer Kansas City Southern on Tuesday, lower than a $29 billion rival bid from CN Rail, hoping antitrust concerns over the latter will give it an edge. Kansas City said it continues to recommend shareholders vote for its proposed deal with CN Rail.

  • PG&E Faces Growing Risk of State Oversight as Fire Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- A sprawling Northern California wildfire has now destroyed more than 1,000 buildings, crossing a key threshold that puts PG&E Corp. at risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and ultimately could set the utility further down a path toward a state takeover.The Dixie Fire, which PG&E says may have been sparked by its equipment, is the second-largest blaze in state history, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. If PG&E is found to have started it, the

  • China Signals More Regulation for Businesses in Coming Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • Germany detains alleged Russian spy at UK embassy in Berlin

    German prosecutors say they have detained a British citizen who is accused of spying for Russia while working at the British Embassy in Berlin

  • Those who show up at COVID debates wearing yellow stars forfeit the right to be heard

    Let’s call yellow star protesters what they are: a hate group. | Editorial

  • Discovery to Charge Poland With Violating U.S. Treaty

    (Bloomberg) -- Discovery Inc. plans to take legal action against the Polish government for potential breach a bilateral investment treaty with the U.S., escalating a standoff over the media giant’s television assets in the east European country.A “notice of dispute” for violating the 1990 pact between the two NATO allies was sent to President Andrzej Duda on Thursday, Discovery said in an emailed statement. A day earlier, Poland’s lower house of parliament passed legislation that -- if implement

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Mexico Delivers Second Straight Rate Hike on High Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Mexico’s central bank raised borrowing costs for the second consecutive meeting Thursday, as stubbornly elevated and above-target consumer price increases are pushing inflation expectations higher for this year and next.Banco de Mexico boosted its key interest rate by a quarter-point to 4.5% in a split decision by its board after a surprise hike in June that did little to tame inflation

  • Would-be Merkel successor Laschet to meet Tesla's Musk on Friday

    Armin Laschet, Germany's conservative candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor, will meet with Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk on Friday during a visit to the company's gigafactory site in Gruenheide near Berlin. "I am glad that Elon Musk has just send me an SMS and we have agreed to meet tomorrow," Laschet, the state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, told German news agency dpa.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger tells anti-maskers ‘screw your freedom’ despite warning of rising fascism in America

    Terminator actor rails against rights to promote book Here, Right Matters

  • U.S. ships more than 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Iraq

    The U.S. government will ship just over 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Iraq on Thursday, with the shots due to arrive in the Middle Eastern country on Saturday, a White House official said. President Joe Biden first disclosed the plans last month during a White House meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in which the two leaders agreed the United States would end its combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021. The United States plans to provide Iraq with 503,100 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Iraq under the global COVAX vaccine-sharing program, the official said.

  • Canadian judge questions arguments for Huawei CFO's extradition as hearings enter final days

    A Canadian judge on Thursday appeared skeptical of arguments made by prosecutors, questioning the validity of the case in the United States against Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who is facing possible extradition on several charges. Committal hearings in Meng's case are expected to finish next week, as two years of legal wrangling come to a close. The Canadian government's case, as laid out in the record of the case provided by the United States as justification for her arrest and extradition, is that Meng lied to HSBC about Huawei's ownership of an Iran-based subsidiary called Skycom, causing the bank to commit fraud and unknowingly break U.S. sanctions.

  • In new book, Mary Trump says Donald Trump appeared 'afraid' after COVID-19 hospitalization

    In new book, Mary Trump says Donald Trump appeared 'afraid' after COVID-19 hospitalization

  • Governor Abbott Petitions Court to Strike Down Dallas County’s Mask Mandate

    Republican governor Greg Abbott of Texas and Texas attorney general Ken Paxton jointly petitioned the Fifth Court of Appeals Wednesday to strike down Dallas County's mask mandate, claiming it was an infringement on an earlier executive order prohibiting their requirement in the state by government entities or officials.