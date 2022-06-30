U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

Canada and British Columbia invest in transportation hub upgrades in North Vancouver

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver and Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Member of Parliament for Burnaby North—Seymour, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities and B.C.'s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, the Honourable Rob Fleming, announced more than $30 million in joint federal-provincial funding for upgrades and improvements to the Phibbs Transit Exchange, a key transit hub in North Vancouver that serves nearly 14,000 passengers on a daily basis.

The project has now gone out to tender and construction is expected to begin in late summer once a successful proponent has been selected.

The North Shore community will benefit from important upgrades to increase capacity and support expansion. Improvements include 12 new bus bays to meet future needs, such as the accommodation of articulated buses, as well as safer pedestrian and cycling accessways, better lighting and signage, and related road infrastructure and drainage gardens. Commuters and transit employees will also benefit from two new buildings: a light food concession and a transit operator rest station.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $11.7 million in this project, while the Government of British Columbia is contributing over $18.8 million.

Quotes

"Investing in transit infrastructure plays an essential role in Canadians' quality of life. The Phibbs Exchange upgrades will help address the needs of the growing North Shore community. Our government is proud to work with our partners to support convenient, inclusive, and sustainable public transportation."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Upgrades to the Phibbs Transit Exchange will make this vital transit hub safer, easier and more accessible for pedestrians, cyclists and commuters. By investing in modern public transit infrastructure, we are reducing commute times, creating jobs and promoting economic growth in the community."

Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Member of Parliament for Burnaby North—Seymour

"Thousands of commuters travel through Phibbs Exchange every day as one of the North Shore's most important transit hubs. This improvement project will expand the exchange's capacity to address the North Shore's growing transit demands and is another example of B.C. and the federal government's shared commitment to funding public transit infrastructure."

The Honourable Bowinn Ma, B.C. Minister of State for Infrastructure

"Phibbs Exchange is a critical transfer point for North Shore residents and students at Capilano University. We thank our senior government partners for this investment that will make the exchange more comfortable, safer, and better integrated with the neighbourhood."

Kevin Quinn, TransLink CEO

Quick facts

  • The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

  • The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is providing $33.5 billion over 11 years for public infrastructure across Canada. Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than $20 billion for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country.

  • Over the last six years, the Government of Canada has invested $4,705,373,018 in Canada and $1,541,876,462 in British Columbia towards public transit under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

  • Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

