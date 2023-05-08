Canada and British Columbia partner to improve air quality in B.C. schools

ABBOTSFORD, BC, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, and the Honourable Rachna Singh, B.C. Minister of Education and Child Care, announced a joint investment of more than $3.2 million to improve ventilation systems in five elementary and secondary schools in British Columbia.

Two schools in Abbotsford, Rick Hansen Secondary and Terry Fox Elementary, will receive funding to replace heat pumps, a chiller, and a direct digital controls upgrade, which will simplify heating and cooling processes by allowing a single control point for the facilities' HVAC systems. These upgrades will reduce the buildings' energy consumption.

Other improvements in schools in Chilliwack, District of 100 Mile House and the Village of Harrison Hot Springs include replacing air handling units that are used in areas where frequent ventilation is needed, as well as rooftop units which will distribute conditioned air within defined areas in the buildings. These improvements will increase outdoor air intake and upgrade system efficiency and sustainability, improving the comfort, health, and safety of school occupants while cutting pollution.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing the country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada continues to take action to safeguard the health and safety of all Canadians. The funding announced today will help support initiatives that increase energy efficiency while ensuring that the environment in which students, teachers, and school staff spend the majority of their days is inviting, comfortable, and healthy. We will keep investing in projects like these that build safer, cleaner, and more vibrant communities."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

Story continues

"Our government understands the importance of providing students and school staff with modern and safe classrooms. The Federal Government's continued partnership and investment in the maintenance of our schools adds to our provincial commitment to make sure that students in B.C. are learning in the best possible environments."

The Honourable Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $2,613,899, while the Government of British Columbia is investing $653,475.

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the Territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Including today's announcement, 137 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream have been funded in B.C., with a total federal contribution of more than $122 million.

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is delivered through bilateral agreements with all provinces and territories to make investments in public infrastructure.

Backgrounder

Canada and British Columbia partner to improve air quality in B.C. schools

https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2023/05/canada-and-british-columbia-partner-to-improve-air-quality-in-bc-schools0.html

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

COVID-19 Resilience Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/08/c6724.html