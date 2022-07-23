U.S. markets closed

Canada and New Brunswick fund major infrastructure upgrades at the Pays de la Sagouine

·4 min read

BOUCTOUCHE, NB, July 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, as part of the festivities for the 30th anniversary of the Pays de la Sagouine, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Daniel Allain, Minister of Local Government and Local Governance Reform, and May Maillet, Chair of the Pays de la Sagouine Board of Directors, announced a joint investment of more than $35.2 million to upgrade infrastructure at the Pays de la Sagouine and enhance visitor experience.

Funding will help the Pays de la Sagouine continue to offer an authentic, immersive Acadian experience to people from all over the world. The project involves the construction of new buildings on the mainland, a new footbridge to l'Île-aux-Puces, a multi-purpose trail that will include a nocturnal experience, a wooden boardwalk with a lookout, and a patio with kiosks.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $21.1 million in this project. The Government of New Brunswick is contributing over $14 million.

The governments of Canada and New Brunswick also announced joint funding of $8.4 million to support the planning and design phase of the New Brunswick Museum project, to prepare for the construction of more energy efficient facilities.

Quotes

"The Pays de la Sagouine has been a beacon of Acadian culture for 30 years. The characters that were born in the mind of Antonine Maillet, one of the greatest ambassadors l'Acadie has ever known, continue to amaze people who come from all over the world to experience l'Acadie of our ancestors. This investment will propel the Pays de la Sagouine into a new phase of its development, and allow it to continue to be a premier cultural destination for the next 30 years."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today, we are announcing a significant commitment to preserve and showcase the province's natural and cultural history. The story of la sagouine brought to life at Le Pays de la Sagouine has been instrumental to the Acadian identity and culture. It is fitting that, on this significant anniversary, we announce an investment in infrastructure that will ensure the long-term viability of the attraction. In addition, we are committed to confirming a permanent home for the New Brunswick Museum in Saint John soon, and we are taking important steps to ensure that everyone understands the complexity and full scope of this project so that we get it right. We will be making a larger announcement in the near future related to funding this important project for the province of New Brunswick."

The Honourable Daniel Allain, Minister of Local Government and Local Governance Reform

"The announcement made today launches work that will take place over a period of three years. It will transform the space and will add value to the experience we invite our visitors to enjoy.  And they will further enhance the beauty of Antonine Maillet's work. Our mandate is to promote La Sagouine and an entire people and culture here and far beyond our borders. It is an important mission and we want to fulfill it as best we can."

May Maillet, Chair of the Pays de la Sagouine Board of Directors

"We have been preparing this great project for over two years. Le Pays de la Sagouine is ready to take the next step, which is to transform itself from a cultural and tourist site to a DESTINATION. We want people to come and spend more time here. The whole region will benefit from this. We have surrounded ourselves with organizations and companies that specialize in tourism and cultural development. They have accompanied us in our reflections and research. We are delighted to see all this will be able to come to fruition."

Monique Poirier, Co-Executive Director of the Pays de la Sagouine

Quick facts

  • The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Community, Culture, and Recreation Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

  • The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is providing $33.5 billion over 11 years for public infrastructure across Canada. Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than $20 billion for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country.

  • Over the past six years, Infrastructure Canada has invested over $1.1 billion towards 774 Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream projects under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program across the country.

  • Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

  • The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick
Infrastructure Canada - Infrastructure in New Brunswick Infrastructure Canada - Home

TwitterFacebookInstagram and LinkedIn
Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/23/c4232.html

