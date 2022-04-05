U.S. markets closed

CANADA CARBON ENGAGES HYBRID FINANCIAL LTD.

Canada Carbon Inc.
·4 min read
Canada Carbon Inc.
Canada Carbon Inc.

Toronto, ON, Canada , April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V: CCB) is pleased to announce that is has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. (“Hybrid”) to provide marketing services (the “Services”) to the Company pursuant to a marketing services agreement dated March 15th, 2022 (the “Agreement”). Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for the Company and to broaden the Company's reach within th investment community.

Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of 12 months (the “Initial Term”) and then shall be renewed automatically for successive six-month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the Agreement. Hybrid will be paid a monthly cash fee of $22,500, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term. The Company and Hybrid act at arm’s length and to the knowledge of the Company, Hybrid does not currently own any securities of the Company. Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) in providing the Services. The engagement of Hybrid remains subject to the approval of the TSX.

Chief Executive Officer, Ellerton Castor, said: “The addition of Hybrid as our investor relations and marketing partner is critical to the Company’s ongoing efforts to complete its strategic repositioning. We are about to initiate a robust program of product qualification and metallurgical testing to demonstrate our ability to supply multiple verticals. Its is important to clearly articulate these results and communicate the true future potential of the Company. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Hybrid in the years to come."

About Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

CANADA CARBON INC.
Ellerton Castor”
Chief Executive Officer and Director

Contact Information
E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com
P: (905) 407-1212

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the engagement and activities of Hybrid, including the approval of the Agreement by the TSX Venture Exchange. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulations; domestic and foreign laws and regulations adversely affecting the Company’s business and results of operations; the impact of COVID-19; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


